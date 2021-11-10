3 Poinsett County deputies hospitalized after exposure to substance, authorities say

Three Poinsett County deputies were treated at an area hospital after they came into contact with what was believed to be fentanyl, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputies were assisting the Weiner Police Department with a search warrant when they were exposed, Sheriff Kevin Molder said in an email.

The Weiner Fire and Rescue Department, as well as other first responders, came to the house after deputies started experiencing symptoms, the sheriff said.

The deputies administered Narcan to reverse the effects of the drug, Molder added. They were transported to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, where they were treated and released, according to the sheriff’s office.