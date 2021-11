Little Rock, 1958: Interstate 30 was on the drawing board but not yet a reality, and the main route through Little Rock was U.S. 67/70, which traveled Roosevelt Road past Hank's Dog House. The popular eatery proclaimed "Steaks and Sea Food our Specialty." The building was razed many years ago.

