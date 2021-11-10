Arkansas women open the season against Tarleton State

FAYETTEVILLE -- Mike Neighbors recalls turning his head in the opposite direction whenever Malica Monk raised her hand for a break during a game in his first season as the University of Arkansas women's basketball coach.

Monk averaged more than 34 minutes per game during that 2017-18 season. Not even Chelsea Dungee averaged more in any of her three seasons in Fayetteville.

"There were days when Malica Monk was begging to come out of a game," Neighbors said. "And I just acted like I didn't hear her. We didn't have a choice. We didn't have an option down there. That's not an issue now."

But he has all kinds of options at his disposal as the Razorbacks open the season by hosting Tarleton State tonight at Walton Arena.

That's evident as Neighbors said he will start a different lineup for the 7 p.m. tip-off from the one that opened the exhibition game against Arkansas-Fort Smith. But he wouldn't say exactly who that would be.

Amber Ramirez, the lone senior on the roster, started along with juniors Marquesha Davis, Makayla Daniels and Erynn Barnum and sophomore Sasha Goforth in the Razorbacks' 114-55 rout of the Division II Lady Lions on Friday.

Goforth, a transfer from Oregon State who played at Fayetteville High School, finished with a team-high 17 points. Freshman Samara Spencer also added 16 points, 5 assists and 4 steals off the bench.

Spencer and Daniels combined for 27 points, 10 assists, 10 steals and 0 turnovers as each played a little more than 20 minutes apiece. Goforth was the only other Razorback to play at least 20 minutes.

Arkansas faces a Tarleton State team that returns four starters and their first player off the bench from a year ago. Marissa Escamilla, a 5-9 senior, averaged a team-high 14.2 points per game but started just two games last season.

"They don't have size, but they can score around the basket," Neighbors said. "Their sixth man, who has been their leading scorer, is undersized. But we don't judge production by height. We all know that. This kid can play."

Neighbors admitted the increased depth makes it tougher on the coaches to figure out playing time, but he's OK with that.

"I've never been a part of a team as a head coach that on the first game of season, I honestly could get every person in our program around in here and I think we'd probably get a different answer about maybe who to start or who to bring first off the bench and things like that," Neighbors said. "It's new for all of us, especially me.

"Kind of energizing to be honest with you. I kind of like it."

He used sophomore Rylee Langerman as an example of how certain players contribute in different ways other than scoring. She didn't score, but had 3 assists and 2 rebounds in almost 14 minutes of action in the exhibition game.

"She's in our best five offensive lineups," Neighbors said. "I don't think she's made a shot yet. Her lineups defend. She moves the ball, keeps balls tipping around. It doesn't show up on a stat sheet."

The depth should be a plus for the Razorbacks, who will open the season with three games in five days -- finishing at No. 2 Connecticut on Sunday.

Practice also stays fresh and ultra competitive, Neighbors said.

"You don't want to miss class. You don't want to miss practice," Neighbors said. "You don't want to have to sit out a drill because there's a quality player there that wants those minutes.

"When you sit down and write out 200 minutes a game, they disappear in a hurry."