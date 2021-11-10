Bentonville City Council approves 2022 budget

BENTONVILLE -- The City Council on Tuesday night approved the 2022 budget.

Next year's general-fund budget is $62.8 million, up from the 2020 budget of $51.4 million.

Next year's Police Department budget is projected at $16 million, up from $14 million in 2021. The Fire Department budget request is $16.9 million next year, up from this year's budget of $15.4 million. The Parks and Recreation budget is $11.2 million, up from $8.7 million, according to city documents.

The budget also contains a 5.9% cost-of-of-living allowance for city employees.

By using reserve funds and impact fees, the city will fund several projects in the 2022 budget including $1.9 million to expand the council chambers to provide more space for the public. Money also has been set aside for engineering, police and fire and park needs.

Added positions or upgrades are budgeted in administration, accounting, district court, planning, engineering, police, fire, public works maintenance, parks and recreation, library, animal services and streets, according to budget documents.

Mayor Stephanie Orman in a letter to the council said there is a focus on personnel in the budget. Personnel additions are needed to provide amenities and services to residents and to support city staff.

There also is over $1 million dedicated to city sidewalks.

The city will start to fill gaps in sidewalk infrastructure around schools, streets and parks and make improvements to exiting sidewalks, Orman said in the letter.

April 15 was the budget kickoff day for city departments. A draft of the budget was sent to the City Council on Oct. 4, and a budget review workshop was held Oct. 18 with the council. The review workshop was open to the public at the Community Center.

Also approved was an airspace agreement with Walton's 5 & 10, LLC for a private pedestrian bridge to be in the 200 block of Northwest A Street right of way that will connect the Project Peloton building with its parking garage. The agreement is for 99 years, according to council documents. Both projects were approved by the Planning Commission last year. Project Peloton is at 215 N.W. A St. The garage is at 216 N.W. A St.

Also passed was a resolution to establish a Housing Affordability Work Group to study work force and affordable housing in the city and prepare recommendations for the city to improve accessibility to such housing. The group will meet for an interim period of one year to study and prepare recommendations. A written plan of action is due June 30 and a final report is due Nov. 30 of next year.

The council also approved an agreement with Traffic Engineering Consultants Inc. for signal timing and coordination for 33 traffic signals in the city. The contract is for $39,000.