OPINION | FRONT BURNER: Beverages to warm you up in these cooler months

We finally have a nice, lasting chill in the air and Thanksgiving and Christmas will be here before we can blink.

Which means it's time for warming beverages. One of my favorite warm beverages is mulled wine. English Christmas Punch is a particular favorite (see recipes at arkansasonline.com/1110mull).

But sometimes I want something a little different.

Enter today's recipes for Weisser Gluhwein (mulled white wine), Winterlicher Rosé-Gluhwein (mulled rosé) and mulled apple cider.

Mulled white wine is a delicious alternative to the better known version made with red wine. It's lighter and brighter, but just as cozy. The ingredients are essentially the same, but instead of a heavy red, a white wine such as riesling, chardonnay or gewurztraminer is used. I've also seen this called Mosel-style gluhwein and orangen gluhwein.

[Video not showing above? Click here to watch: arkansasonline.com/1110burner]

Weisser Gluhwein (Mulled White Wine)

1 (750-mL) bottle white wine (I like to use riesling)

½ cup orange liqueur such as Gran Gala, Grand Marnier or triple sec

1 cup orange juice

1 orange, sliced

1 lemon, sliced

2 mandarins, juiced

3 cinnamon sticks, plus more for garnish

2 or 3 whole star anise, plus more for garnish

5 to 7 allspice berries, optional

4 or 5 whole cloves

1 tablespoon sugar, plus more to taste

In a medium saucepan combine white wine, orange liqueur, orange juice, sliced orange and lemon, the juice of the mandarins and the spices.

Bring to a low boil; add the 1 tablespoon of sugar and reduce heat and simmer gently for 15 minutes. Taste and add more sugar if needed. Simmer 15 minutes more.

Keep warm for up to 1 hour before serving. Serve garnished with a cinnamon stick and a star anise.

Makes about 4 servings.

Recipe adapted from GermanGirlinAmerica.com

Weisser Gluhwein (mulled white wine) is simmered with orange, lemon, cinnamon, star anise and cloves. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Kelly Brant)

■ ■ ■

Winterlicher Rosé-Gluhwein (Mulled Rosé Wine)

1 orange

½ lemon

1/4 cup sugar

1 bay leaf

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

5 whole cloves

1 (750 mL) bottle dry rosé, divided use

4 cinnamon sticks

Using a sharp paring knife or vegetable peeler, remove the colored part of the orange and lemon peels in wide strips. Juice both fruits.

In a small saucepan, combine the juices, zests, sugar, bay leaf, nutmeg, cloves and ½ cup of the wine. Heat, stirring, until the sugar dissolves. Add the remaining wine and simmer to 5 to 10 minutes (do no boil). Strain into serving glasses and serve warm garnished with a cinnamon stick.

Makes 4 servings.

Recipe translated and adapted from gutekueche.ch

■ ■ ■

This one can be made with or without the brandy.

Mulled Cider (With Brandy)

1 orange

½ cup brandy, optional

2 tablespoons brown sugar

5 whole cloves

2 star anise

8 cinnamon sticks, divided use

6 cups apple cider or apple juice

1 apple, thinly sliced

Using a sharp paring knife or vegetable peeler, remove the colored part of the orange in wide strips. Juice the naked orange.

In a saucepan, combine the orange zest and juice, the brandy, ½ cup water, brown sugar, cloves, anise and 2 of the cinnamon sticks. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes. Add the cider and continue cooking until heated through.

In each glass place a slice of apple and pour the mulled cider over the apple; add a cinnamon stick and serve.

Makes about 6 servings.

Recipe translated and adapted from gutekueche.ch