Boone named board's leader

With one quick unanimous vote from her fellow trustees, Sandra Boone assumed the role of Watson Chapel School Board president from Kevin Moore during Monday's regular meeting.

Boone is eligible to take on the role as the longest-serving board member (19 years) who did not presently hold the position.

"I'm elated to serve as president this year," Boone said. "I will do my best to uphold our standards."

Board trustees also elected Mack Milner as vice president and Goldie Whitaker to remain secretary.

Not long after Moore and Boone switched positions flanking Superintendent Andrew Curry, the trustees -- and some in attendance -- were treated to non-traditional cafeteria cuisines from three food-service companies bidding to serve as consultants for Watson Chapel's cafeteria services.

Curry said no cafeteria employees will be laid off as a result of the upcoming changes.

"We've been running in the red on our food-service funds," Curry said. "This last year, we were about $100,000 down. This is an effort to try to fix that."

Curry said he didn't know what specifically caused WCSD foodservice to go into the red but added the department is difficult to manage.

Representatives with Taher Inc., Chartwells' sister company School Eats, and K-12 Culinary gave presentations and offered the trustees dishes in hopes of winning a contract from the district, probably as soon as next month. Taher corporate Chef Christopher Murray stirred up Samoan barbecue street tacos with a side of pineapple and orange using a burner during the meeting, while School Eats reps offered a take-home serving of mac-and-cheese with pulled pork and barbecue chicken and roasted vegetables. K-12 Culinary served steak gorditas, chicken pocket casseroles and buffalo chicken Philly sandwiches.

"What will happen is the three companies that are here will submit a fixed price to do consulting only with us," Curry said, mentioning Dec. 1 as the deadline. "That's the big thing to make sure we're clear on, is that this is not to completely take over the cafeteria. This is just to do consulting to help us do purchasing plus do meal planning."

WILDCAT HONORS

L.L. Owen Elementary third-grader Zion Moore was honored as the district's Wildcat Warrior for November.

Joyce Suggs, Zion's teacher, said: "Zion Moore is an excellent student academically and always displays a positive behavior. He is mannerable and respectful to his peers and adults. It is a joy having him in my class. Zion is 'ROAR -- respectful, organized, attentive and responsible.'"

The district also showcased Owen Elementary, which honored third-grade teacher Billie Roberts as its Teacher of the Month and math facilitator Reginald Forte as Support Staff Member of the Month.

FINANCIALS

The WCSD reported an ending balance of $10,525,623 for October. The district received $1,671,941 of revenue in October and spent $1,356,429 in non-activity funds.

SUBSTITUTE RECRUITMENT

Curry informed the board the fill rate for substitute teachers increased by 36% since trustees acted last month to increase pay from $88 per day to $100 per day.

Curry said in October the rate would be "a little higher" than in other districts in Watson Chapel's region.

HOLIDAY LUNCH

The district announced the Thanksgiving and Christmas lunch schedule for parents and students.

For Thanksgiving lunch:

• Thursday (Dec. 11), seventh grade at 11 a.m., eighth and ninth grades at 11:30 a.m. and high school at 12:10 p.m.

• Friday (Dec. 12), Edgewood Elementary kindergarten at 10:20 a.m., L.L. Owen second grade and Coleman Intermediate fourth grade both at 11 a.m.

For Christmas lunch:

• Dec. 9, seventh grade at 11 a.m., eighth and ninth grades at 11:30 a.m. and high school at 12:10 p.m.

• Edgewood first grade at 11:15 a.m., L.L. Owen third grade at noon and Coleman fifth grade at 11:30 a.m.

PERSONNEL MOVES

The district hired Markesha Hill and Atasha Rosete as cafeteria substitutes and accepted resignations from Jared Dutton as high school head football coach, Rodney Ollison as secondary teacher and basketball coach, Crystal Campbell as nurse and Amy McMahan as speech pathologist. Dutton will remain as district athletic director and head baseball coach. (See related story.)