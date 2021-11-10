Brown scores 25, but Lady Lions lose in opener

Khadijah Brown scored 25 points and pulled down 13 rebounds, but the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff women's basketball team could not dig out of a 13-point deficit and took a 65-60 loss to McNeese State University in Tuesday night's season opener at H.O. Clemmons Arena.

Brown made 11 of 17 shots from the floor and got 11 of her rebounds on the offensive glass. She also had 2 steals and shot 3 of 6 at the free-throw line.

Louisiana's McNeese State (1-0), of the Southland Conference, held a slight free-throw advantage over UAPB (0-1), making only 5 of 10 at the line compared with the Lady Lions' 3 of 7. UAPB was called for 15 fouls to McNeese's seven.

The Lady Lions narrowed a 22-17 first-quarter deficit to 34-31 by halftime, despite the Cowgirls shooting 13 for 18 (72.2%) from the floor in the first 20 minutes. The Cowgirls held leads of 44-31 and 46-33 in the third quarter, although their shooting dropped to 50% (25 of 50) for the game.

UAPB shot 26 of 59 (44.1%), including 5 of 15 from 3-point range. Joyce Kennerson, playing in her first game since suffering an ACL tear Jan. 2, shot 3 for 5 behind from the arc and 5 for 8 from the floor to finish with 13 points in 22 minutes off the bench. Sade Hudson added 11 points in another reserve role.

Bryana Langford (5 points) and Takaylyn Busby (2) were the only other UAPB starters to enter the scoring column.

Desirae Henson had 13 points and 4 steals, and Kaili Chamberlin added 10 points for McNeese State, which made 10 of 23 from three-point range.

UAPB next travels to Fayetteville to play the University of Arkansas in an elementary school-themed game at noon Friday.