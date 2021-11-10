Covid aid, fence mending on Harris' Paris agenda

PARIS -- Vice President Kamala Harris' first stop on her third international trip was the Institut Pasteur, where she walked the same halls that her mother strode decades ago as she tried to find a cure for breast cancer. Harris has repeatedly said her mother's example, both as a civil-rights stalwart and as a scientist, inspired her own path into politics.

Harris' time in France will quickly shift from personal to policy-focused, as she wades into a number of issues of international import -- inequity that's been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, lending American support to an unstable situation in Libya and doing her part to mend America's frayed relationship with its oldest ally.

The five-day trip offers Harris an opportunity to boost her global bona fides at a time when her party's political fortunes appear shaky.

Harris is seen as a likely successor to President Joe Biden as leader of the party and a future presidential contender, though she's been tasked with overseeing a series of politically difficult initiatives in her current role. The visit to a long-standing ally offers her a chance for a positive narrative after uneven international trips that at times have been marked by self-inflicted setbacks.

Senior administration officials billed Harris's Paris trip as an attempt to bolster America's global leadership and speak out on international issues that mirror problems at home. Harris will also have a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron today and on Thursday will deliver the opening address at the Paris Peace Summit.

In a statement just before the trip, Harris said its aim was "to build on our Administration's progress strengthening our alliances and partnerships in Europe and around the world," and that she and Macron will discuss "urgent challenges of our time -- including the climate crisis, the global health crisis, and regional security concerns."

France has been an ally of the United States since before its founding, but relations have hit an all-time low after Australia canceled a deal with the French for diesel-powered submarine technology after signing an agreement for nuclear-powered subs with the United States and Britain. The French were livid.

Attempting to smooth things over last week, Biden met with Macron during the Group of 20 summit in Rome, acknowledging that the way his administration handled the submarine deal was "clumsy, it was not done with a lot of grace."

Last week, officials downplayed that Harris' meeting with Macron was an attempt to further assuage the French. Harris, one said, was simply accepting a long-standing invitation.

On Friday, she will take part in the Paris summit on Libya. The northern African nation has endured a decade of strife after a NATO-backed uprising ended the reign of dictator Moammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Biden has said the goal of his administration will be to restore America's standing abroad. Harris' trips -- to Latin America, to Asia two months ago and now to France -- are all part of an effort to paint America as the leader of the free world, and to argue that the world should resist the lure of authoritarianism and instead choose democracies.

Still, the arguments haven't always been glowing, both because of domestic travails in Biden's first year in office and during Harris' foreign trips so far.