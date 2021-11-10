Deputies investigate death of 17-year-old

Authorities are investigating the death of 17-year-old Savana Kathleen Elliot as a homicide, the Pope County sheriff's office said Tuesday.

Human remains were found in the Pope County portion of the Holla Bend National Wildlife Refuge on Oct. 23, according to authorities.

About 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 23, the Yell County sheriff's office received a report of human remains in Holla Bend Refuge. Authorities determined that the remains were in the Pope County portion of the refuge, so Pope County sheriff's office investigators were notified to investigate.

The sheriff's office said the case remains under investigation and that no further information would be released late Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (479) 968-0911 or the sheriff's office tip line at (479) 968-6545.