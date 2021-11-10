Dutton resigns from football-coach role

Jared Dutton has resigned as head football coach at Watson Chapel High School but will remain in the school district as its athletic director.

In a resignation letter to the Watson Chapel School Board, which was accepted Monday, Dutton said he will also coach the baseball team "until I can find someone who will be able to take over the program and lead it well," and he will continue day-to-day duties with football until his successor begins.

Dutton said he's giving up the football post to spend more time with his family, which includes two daughters.

"Stepping into a more administrative role and trying to find more time for my family. I've got two little girls, and that's why," Dutton said in a phone interview. He took over as athletic director July 1 after Leslie Henderson resigned from the role to focus on her duties as high school girls basketball coach.

Dutton said he broke the news to his players and staff Monday, days after Watson Chapel finished an 0-8 season with a 49-12 home loss to Little Rock Christian Academy.

"They both deserved to know first and to hear it straight from me," Dutton said, adding that he will be involved in the search for the new coach.

The decision to give up coaching football for now stayed on Dutton's mind, he said, but he clarified that there was no specific time he debated making the call.

Dutton went 38-45-1 in eight seasons as head coach after serving as junior high head coach from 2012-13. His 2017 team won a conference championship.

Watson Chapel canceled a game at Hot Springs Lakeside in September because of covid-related issues and faced challenges to its player depth throughout the season, dealing with a number of injuries and having to play many skill players on both sides of the ball.

"Everybody wants to win, but all of us faced as much adversity as a football team as we ever had," Dutton said. "Nobody ever quit. Nobody ever showed out. We had kids doing things right, showing up every day and going to work and going and playing their guts out for four quarters on Friday night. Everybody's going to be better for making it through a tough year when things aren't going your way.

"At this point in time, it's so easy to quit or show out. I never had a team show up, as far as people not missing practice, as I did this year. I told them how thankful I was for them and how proud I was of them. I also told them to focus on the positive and don't dwell on the negatives."

TICKET INFO FOR DOLLARWAY-GLEN ROSE

Dollarway Coach Martese Henry announced ticket information for the Cardinals' 3A state playoff game at Glen Rose at 7 p.m. Friday.

Tickets may be purchased at get.gofan.com. When there, click on "Buy Tickets" and search "Glen Rose High School, Malvern, AR," and game information will appear. Click on the game and order the number of tickets needed.

The winner of Dollarway at Glen Rose will take on Camden Harmony Grove or Harrisburg in Round 2.

Also on Friday, White Hall will host Farmington in a 5A first-round game, with the winner to play Camden Fairview or Greene County Tech.