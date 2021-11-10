Federal lawsuit accuses one state contractor of sabotaging another

A lawsuit filed last week in federal court by a Minnesota-based managed care organization has accused one of its shareholders of trying to damage its relationship with the Arkansas Department of Human Services to benefit one of its competitors, both of which contract to the state to deliver health care services to developmentally disabled Arkansans.

Empower Healthcare Solutions LLC filed the lawsuit last Tuesday seeking an injunction against Beacon Health Options, Inc., a behavioral health organization based in Boston, accusing the company of sabotaging its operations after being acquired by a competitor.

According to court documents, Empower Healthcare Solutions contracts to the Arkansas Department of Human Services as a Provider-led Arkansas Shared Savings Entity (PASSE) -- one of four such entities that serve state residents behavioral health and/or intellectual or developmental disabilities -- authorized under Act 775 of 2017 to coordinate and pay for medical, specialty and home and community based services tailored to the needs of those Arkansans. Empower said in its court filing that it serves about 19,900 clients and generated revenues of more than $460 million in 2020.

According to the complaint, Beacon has owned a 16.66% share of Empower since 2017 and contracts with the company to provide administrative services and to assist in day-to-day operations at the Little Rock office the companies share. But, the complaint said, the relationship between the two companies changed drastically after Beacon merged with Anthem Inc., an independent licensee of the Blue Cross-Blue Shield Association that competes directly with Empower through its ownership of Summit Community Care, one of the four PASSE entities that is a direct competitor.

After passage of Act 508 of 2021, which prohibits any entity from ownership in more than one PASSE, Beacon and Empower began the process of separating but in the complaint, Empower accuses Beacon of acting as a "Trojan horse seeking to destroy Empower ... from within," saying that Anthem, through it ownership of Beacon, would "benefit directly from any service disruptions or operational failures that result in either a termination by DHS of Empower's PASSE Contract or the reallocation by DHS of BH/IDD Members of Empower among the remaining two PASSEs, one of which is Summit."

Following the merger, Empower alleged, which took place in mid-2019, most of the services Beacon was contractually obligated to provide under a services agreement between the two companies were shifted to Anthem employees working in a Shared Services Unit, replacing "the Beacon employees with whom Empower had worked closely in recent years." The realignment "created a substantial, and unacceptable, risk of Empower's proprietary information being inevitably disclosed to Anthem, its competitor," the complaint said.

Following announcement of the merger in March 2020, the complaint said, Empower sought to restructure its relationships with Beacon, citing concerns about potential conflicts of interest and substandard performance by the Shared Services Unit.

"Empower also expressed grave concerns about a potential misappropriation or conversion of Empower's BHS Provider Network upon discovering that the contractual relationships that Beacon had been establishing in recent years, while being paid by Empower, were actually established in Beacon's name."

Empower alleged in the complaint that following establishment of a restructuring agreement in June 2020, which laid out the details of Beacon's responsibilities in winding down the relationship between the two by the end of 2021, Beacon continued to delegate critical service functions to Anthem employees and that Beacon leadership coordinated all decisions with Anthem, to the detriment of Empower's relationships with subcontractors.

The complaint also alleged that Beacon made false representations about Empower to DHS, possibly jeopardizing Empower's future participation in the PASSE program.

In the complaint, Empower asked that the court direct Beacon to immediately comply with its obligations under the restructuring agreement, to provide immediate access to Empower's records and business data and systems, to enjoin Beacon from continuing to assert control over Empower's assets and to award unspecified damages including costs and attorney fees.

No hearing date had been set as of Monday. The case is assigned to U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr.