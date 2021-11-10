Five housing developments will offer below-market rents by the end of next year, Excellerate Foundation says

Five development projects in Northwest Arkansas totaling 345 rental units for lower-income families will charge an average of 49% below current fair market rents, the nonprofit Excellerate Foundation of Springdale announced Tuesday.

"Lower income" is a relative term in this case, said Jeff Webster, president of Excellerate. Whether a potential tenant qualifies will be based on a percentage of the annual median income where each project will be built, he said in an interview. The percentage will vary depending on the unit the would-be tenant wants to rent, he said.

"The fireman who goes into your house while it's burning to pull you out will be the type of person living in these," he said. "The new graduate from the university who tutors your child in math will be another."

The five projects being developed will all be complete by the end of next year and will include a variety of apartments, duplexes, triplexes and stand-alone rental homes, Webster said. Two developments will go in Fayetteville, two in Springdale and one in Bentonville.

Groups such as the Walton Family Foundation and the Northwest Arkansas Council have identified skyrocketing housing prices as a major choke-point for the region's growth. The workers needed to keep the regional economy running have increasing difficulty finding a place to live they can afford, studies from those groups show.

Residents of Northwest Arkansas' larger cities pay more to live and get around -- as a percentage of their incomes -- than residents of New York City or Chicago, according to the Center for Neighborhood Technology, a Chicago-based nonprofit group.

The new developments' below-market rents are possible through $40 million worth of investment by local businesses, Excellerate said in a statement. These investments will go through the "NWA Regional Fund," a tax credit syndicate set up by WNC of Irvine, Calif., a real estate investment firm specializing in affordable housing.

The federal government offers a low-income housing tax credit, a measure that passed in 1986. Investors who put money into lower-income housing that meets the criteria get to take a credit on their taxes equal to the amount invested. The credit allows investors to make a profit while renting at below-market rates. Since investors make their contributions up front, developers are able to build the housing without going to a lender and borrowing heavily, which reduces their risks and costs.

The half-dozen investors in the Northwest Arkansas fund contributed everything from money to land to architectural design work, qualifying them for $40 million worth of tax credits in return, Webster said.

"We are proud to be joining other leading businesses in taking tangible steps to address housing in NWA," said Gary Head, president of syndicate member Signature Bank. "It will take all of us working together to continue to unlock solutions for the people of our community."

Census data show there are tens of thousands of people in Northwest Arkansas having to pay rent in excess of 30% to 50% of their income, according to Excellerate's announcement. This is unsustainable for lower-income families and can easily spiral them into crisis, the announcement said.

This announcement is timely, said Bill Burckart, a Bentonville-based developer, a city council member and longtime advocate for building more affordable housing in the region.

Housing statistics show a surge of units built after the 1986 passage of the federal low-income housing tax credit, Burckart said Tuesday. But that surge soon tapered off, and the restrictions on rent prices and selling the property lapsed after 35 years, he said.

"Establishing this fund demonstrates innovative thinking and collaboration among local businesses," said Christine Cormier, an executive vice president of WNC. "In 50 years of operation, WNC has seen only two other states that have been able to put together a regional fund like this one. Arkansas now joins this elite group."

Projects using the federal low-income housing tax credit are almost always sold to interested investors nationwide, both Cormier and Webster said. The only other two states to set up an in-state project like this are New York and California, Webster said.

"Why not have the tax credits benefit local investors instead of others?" Webster said. So, Excellerate pitched the idea to local investors.

"It is amazing to see so many people -- from corporations, developers, city government, the faith community and nonprofits -- step up to support affordable housing solutions," Webster said.

The two sites in Fayetteville include Patriot Park, a project where preference will go to veterans, and another project on the city's west side, Webster said. The two Springdale projects are on Cooper Drive and Electric Avenue. The Bentonville project will be in west Bentonville near the Centerton city limits.

"We are excited to be part of the solution here in Northwest Arkansas and have been appreciative of the support by so many," said Jim Petty, president of Strategic Realty, one of the three developers involved. The other two are RichSmith Development of North Little Rock and Truelove Construction of Springdale, Webster said.

"This is a great example of Northwest Arkansas coming together to recognize a major issue in the community and take decisive action across multiple sectors to address it," Petty said.

The Northwest Arkansas Council projects 80,000 more households will move to the region's four largest cities by 2040. Home prices are on the rise, with a low inventory of homes on the market. The cost of purchasing a home increased 11% last year, averaging $293,403 in Benton County and $268,987 in Washington County, according to an Arvest Bank Skyline Report released earlier this year.

This project will show the region's needs for housing can be met and will hopefully be the first of many innovative solutions, said Nelson Peacock, president of the Northwest Arkansas Council. The council is a group of business and community leaders that tackle regional issues.

"This collaboration is an example of the community-led solutions that will be essential to supporting the future housing needs of the region," Peacock said. The council announced creation of a "workforce housing center" in March to help promote and coordinate regional efforts to increase the supply of affordable housing.

"The workforce housing center will build on these efforts by ensuring working families have access to high-quality, attainable housing connected to opportunities and experiences," Peacock said.

