RECIPES: These recipes (mostly) guaranteed to satiate kids’ picky appetites

The other day, my younger daughter, who is not quite 2, was given a piece of homemade blueberry pie. She screamed in agony. How dare someone offer her pie!

As of now, my children are both picky and mercurial about food, a terrible combination. This is very annoying and very common: One of the questions I get asked most often is what to feed kids who won't eat anything.

With apologies to those of you who don't have kids at home, this week we're featuring recipes that I believe children might — emphasis on might — eat happily. But really, they're all-ages recipes. Would you eschew flatbread with feta, parmesan, ricotta and mozzarella? Or crunchy breaded chicken?

This dish is as good as it sounds: cheesy chicken cutlets coated with buttery Ritz crackers. Skipping the usual flour-egg-breadcrumb dredge, this recipe relies instead on a flavorful base layer of tangy sour cream, which has lactic acid that tenderizes boneless, skinless chicken breasts beautifully. When it comes to breaded white meat, thin cutlets are ideal, which you can buy from the store or achieve by slicing thick breasts in half horizontally (no pounding necessary). They cook more evenly this way, staying tender throughout as they're quickly baked in a hot oven. Serve with something fresh — a big green salad, perhaps — to balance the wonderful richness of this nostalgic number.

Ritzy Cheddar Chicken Breasts

1 tablespoon olive oil, plus more for greasing wire rack

¼ cup sour cream

1 egg white

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Kosher salt

2 large boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 sleeve Ritz crackers

1 cup coarsely grated extra-sharp cheddar cheese

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

Position rack in the bottom third of the oven and heat oven to 450 degrees. Place an oven-safe wire rack over a sheet pan. Dab a folded-up paper towel with olive oil and rub it over the wire rack to grease it.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the sour cream, egg white and Dijon mustard until smooth. Season with salt. Lay the chicken flat on a cutting board and carve each breast in half horizontally so you end up with four thin cutlets. Add the chicken to the sour cream mixture, and using your hands, smear the sour cream all over the chicken.

In a large bowl, crush the Ritz crackers into coarse pieces with your fingers. Some crackers will turn to rubble while others turn to dust. Add the cheese, garlic powder, onion powder and olive oil. Season with a little salt and toss until evenly distributed. Holding one of the chicken cutlets by its thinner end, add it to the bowl with the crumbs, and using your hands, pack the crumbs onto the chicken, pressing them in to create a thick coating. Transfer the breaded chicken to the rack in the sheet pan. Repeat with the remaining three cutlets.

Bake the cutlets until the outsides are crispy and the insides are no longer pink and reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees, 10 to 15 minutes. Let the chicken cool slightly so the coating can set, about 5 minutes, before transferring to plates and serving.

Makes 4 servings.

Recipe from Eric Kim

■ ■ ■

You can make personal pizzas quickly by using naan, flatbread or pita as the base, then topping with whatever sounds good to you. Here, the combination of feta, parmesan, ricotta and mozzarella hits every note — salty, creamy, tangy and gooey. Corn's sweetness balances the savoriness, and a generous amount of black pepper cuts through the richness, as it does in cacio e pepe. Feel free to swap the cheeses based on what you have — pecorino instead of parmesan, fontina instead of mozzarella — and incorporate any toppings you like: spinach, herbs, garlic, red-pepper flakes, hot honey and so on.

Four-Cheese Flatbreads

¾ cup whole-milk ricotta

¾ cup crumbled feta

¾ cup finely grated parmesan

1 /3 cup grated mozzarella

1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

1 ½ cups corn kernels (from 2 ears of corn or frozen and thawed)

Black pepper

4 flatbread, naan or pocketless pita (roughly 8-inch diameter, store-bought or homemade)

Heat the oven to 450 degrees, and place a rack in the lower and upper thirds of the oven.

In a large bowl, mash the ricotta, feta, parmesan, mozzarella and thyme together with a fork. Stir in the corn, and season to taste with black pepper.

Place the flatbread on two baking sheets, then top evenly with the cheese mixture. Roast, rotating pans halfway through, until the bread is crisp and the cheese is melted and browned in spots, 8 to 10 minutes.

Let cool for a few minutes, then cut and top with more black pepper.

Makes 4 servings.

Recipe from Ali Slagle

■ ■ ■

A delightful breakfast, these burritos filled with soft scrambled eggs, scallion-flecked refried beans and buttery avocado slices are also great any time of the day. Cilantro adds freshness, and a few drops of your favorite hot sauce will deliver a nice zing. The nontraditional open-ended rolling technique used here will tightly encase the filling in the smaller-size tortillas while ensuring the optimal tortilla-to-stuffing ratio. To seal completely, wrap each tortilla in a strip of foil and twist both ends. For convenience, the little wraps can be made ahead of time, stored in the refrigerator or freezer and heated in an oven.

Breakfast Burritos

8 medium (soft taco-sized) flour tortillas

1 ¼ cups coarsely grated Monterey Jack cheese

2 tablespoons neutral oil, such as grapeseed or canola, divided use

2 green onions, thinly sliced

½ teaspoon ground cumin

1 cup refried black beans (from a 16-ounce can)

6 eggs, beaten

Salt

Hot sauce, for drizzling (optional)

1 small ripe avocado, pitted, peeled and sliced

¼ cup fresh cilantro leaves

Heat broiler to high and line two sheet pans with foil.

Place the tortillas on the sheet pans. Sprinkle half of the cheese over the tortillas. Broil, one pan at a time, until the cheese is just beginning to melt, about 20 seconds.

In a medium-size nonstick skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium. Add the green onions and cumin and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the refried beans, stir to combine and cook until the beans are warmed through, about 2 minutes. Divide the beans among the tortillas, spooning in even lines down the centers.

Wipe out the skillet and set over to medium-low heat. Pour in the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, add the whisked eggs and season lightly with salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the eggs are just set, about 3 minutes. Divide the eggs evenly among the tortillas, in lines over the beans. Drizzle on hot sauce, if using.

Sprinkle the remaining cheese over the eggs and top with avocado and cilantro. To roll, fold one side over the filling to enclose it, then tightly roll away from you, leaving the ends open. Serve immediately, or wrap in foil and refrigerate for up to 24 hours. Reheat in a 400-degree oven or toaster oven until warm, about 8 minutes.

Makes 4 servings.

Recipe from Yewande Komolafe

Takeout-Style Sesame Noodles (The New York Times/Craig Lee)

Noodles dressed with sesame are popular in many parts of China, but this particular style, made with peanut butter and served cold, became a Chinese American staple in the United States in the 1970s. The family of Shorty Tang — an ambitious restaurateur who emigrated from Sichuan to Taipei to New York — firmly believe that he invented the dish and still serve it at Hwa Yuan, the restaurant he opened in 1967 in Manhattan's Chinatown. They have never divulged the exact recipe; this is our own lush but refreshing version.

Takeout-Style Sesame Noodles

1 pound noodles, frozen or (preferably) fresh

2 tablespoons sesame oil, plus a splash

3 ½ tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons Chinese rice vinegar

2 tablespoons Chinese sesame paste (see note)

1 tablespoon smooth peanut butter

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon finely grated ginger

2 teaspoons minced garlic

2 teaspoons chile-garlic paste, chile crisp or chile oil, or to taste

Half a cucumber, peeled, seeded and cut into 1 /8-inch by 1 /8-inch by 2-inch sticks

¼ cup chopped roasted peanuts

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add noodles and cook until barely tender, about 5 minutes. They should retain a hint of chewiness. Drain, rinse with cold water, drain again and toss with a splash of sesame oil.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the remaining 2 tablespoons sesame oil, the soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame paste, peanut butter, sugar, ginger, garlic and chile-garlic paste.

Pour the sauce over the noodles and toss. Transfer to a serving bowl, and garnish with cucumber and peanuts.

Makes 4 servings.

Note: The Chinese sesame paste called for here is made of toasted sesame seeds; it is not the same as tahini, the Middle Eastern paste made of plain, untoasted sesame. But you could use tahini in a pinch. You need only add a little toasted sesame oil to compensate for flavor and perhaps some peanut butter to keep the sauce emulsified.

Recipe from Sam Sifton

Sheet-Pan Sausage and Squash (The New York Times/Linda Xiao)

Like chicken thighs, whose rendered skin leaves behind a puddle of schmaltz for frying vegetables, bread or beans, sausage yields a delicious fat for cooking. Paired with butternut squash and crisped in a hot oven, its spicy fat slicks the sweet squash, while parsley and lemon cut through all the richness. Feel free to switch up the squash for carrots, broccoli, potatoes: Any vegetables that are good roasted will work well in that liquid gold. If the meal seems light, bulk it up by topping with a cup of feta or rinsed canned chickpeas, adding arugula or watercress to the parsley, or serving it all on a bed of kale or mustard greens, like a warm salad.

The squash and sausage can be roasted 3 days in advance. Reheat in a low oven before serving.

Sheet-Pan Sausage and Squash

1 (2-pound) butternut squash, peeled, halved lengthwise and seeded

1 pound spicy sausage (fresh chorizo, Italian, Andouille or otherwise)

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

Salt and black pepper

1 ½ cup parsley leaves

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice, plus more as desired

Heat the oven to 425 degrees and stick a large baking sheet in the oven.

Prep the squash and sausage: Cut the squash into ½-inch-thick slices, then cut the slices crosswise in half. Transfer to a large bowl. Score the sausages in a few places on both sides, making sure not to cut all the way through. Transfer to the bowl with the squash, then stir to coat with the olive oil and fat pinches of salt and pepper.

When the oven comes to temperature, carefully dump the squash and sausage mixture onto the hot baking sheet and spread it out into a single layer. Roast, stirring every so often to coat the squash in the rendered fat, until the squash is tender and sausages are crisp and cooked through, 20 to 25 minutes. (To add some color, put them under the broiler for a minute or two.) Let cool slightly while you prepare the parsley.

In a small bowl, mix together the parsley and lemon juice, and add salt and pepper to taste. Slice the sausage diagonally in thirds. Serve the sausage and squash on a platter with a pile of parsley on top and sprinkled with an extra squeeze of lemon and flaky salt, if desired.

Makes 4 servings.

Recipe from Ali Slagle