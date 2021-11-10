DEAR HELOISE: I don't know how I do it, but every time I try to cook a new recipe, I manage to make a mess of it. I either overcook it or undercook the item. At a family get-together, everyone brought something they had made, and it's always something outstanding. Not me. I cheated and bought a couple of pies from a local store and never told anyone.

What am I doing wrong in the kitchen that makes my cooking semi-revolting?

-- Jane Y., Henderson, Tenn.

DEAR READER: Most cooks have recipes they specialize in such as deviled eggs or maybe a moist chocolate cake. These are the ones they usually take to gatherings. However, I have some time-honored hints my mother taught me:

• First, always read the recipe through at least twice to make sure you didn't miss anything.

• Have you got all the correct ingredients? Make sure, and be certain you have enough of all the ingredients.

• Use accurate measurements.

• Take your time and don't rush.

DEAR HELOISE: I'm a bachelor who just bought his first house. The people before me left a messy microwave that I've cleaned but can't get the odor out of it. In addition to that, their children used crayons to draw on the walls, which need to be cleaned before I paint. I need some help getting this clean. What should I use?

-- Jake M., Cape Coral, Fla.

DEAR READER: You can easily remove the artwork by sprinkling some baking soda on a damp sponge and gently rubbing the area in a circular motion.

As for the microwave that still retains an odor, try this: Put 2 tablespoons of baking soda into 1 cup of water in a microwave-safe bowl and turn on high for about 2-3 minutes or until the water boils and steams the microwave.

DEAR HELOISE: I have a teddy bear from my grandmother's childhood that I have on display in an antique buggy in a guest room. Sadly, he's gotten grimy after so many years, and I don't know how to clean him. Any hints you have would be greatly appreciated.

-- Paula N., Fitchburg, Wis.

DEAR READER: Place the bear in a plastic bag and liberally sprinkle baking soda over the bear. After 24 hours, remove the bear from the bag and brush the fur. You'll be amazed at how much dirt comes off.

