High power bills confound library

High electric bills for the downtown library have the new library director scurrying to figure out a solution.

At the past several board of trustees meetings, Ricky Williams, director of the Pine Bluff-Jefferson County Library System, has been asked by board members about the high energy bills. His response has been that he is investigating the problem, but he said this week that he has not figured out why the facility's electric bills are "about the same as a small college."

"I'm taking a deeper dive and trying to figure out what this problem is," he said Monday.

To that end, he said he had been talking to solar panel companies about putting panels on the roof of the library. But he said the panels would only soften the electric bills by 15%, still leaving the library with too much to pay.

The bills at the library's former home, on the lower level of the Pine Bluff Civic Center, averaged about $4,500. Now the bills are sometimes close to double that amount.

"Eighty-nine hundred dollars is the largest one we've had," Williams said. "That puts a big dent in the budget."

Williams said he is systematically going through all of the possible problems that could be causing the high bills. He said the library already has high-efficiency LED lights, and he is now analyzing the controls for the air-conditioning system.

"Our average bill is around $7,000," he said, "but experts are saying that our bills shouldn't be more than $4,000 to $4,500, $5,000 tops."

Williams said that once he rules out mechanical problems, he will talk to the architects and to the contractor for other ideas on how to get the bills down.

Later this month, a drop ceiling will be installed across much of the ceiling, and 6 inches of insulation will be added to the ceiling surface. That work is being done because upstairs, where the children's area is, the noise created by a hard rain is very loud. Williams said he is hoping the sound insulation will also help with the loss of heat and cold through the metal ceiling.

On Monday morning, the sun's rays were streaming through the south-facing windows of the structure, which has a mostly glass exterior. Williams stood in the shadows and then took a few steps into the bright, sun-filled room.

"It's quite a bit warmer here," he said. "The sun's rays are strong. There's not much else we can do about that except put up shades."

Various internet sites describe the phenomenon as the "greenhouse effect," whereby the sun's rays pass through the glass or clear plastic top or sides of a structure, heating the interior where the thermal energy is being trapped.

Installing solar panels makes sense, Williams said. There are solar companies that will sell energy to public and nonprofit entities at a lower cost than the entities can get through traditional means. He said he would rather the library have its own solar panels, but he added that the "energy consumption problem has to be addressed first."

Having high bills during warm-weather months might be more understandable, Williams said, but the bills don't ebb much during the chillier months.

"We've just got to get demand down," he said. "And I will get it down because we can't sustain $8,900-a-month bills. That's just not going to work."