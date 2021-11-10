Happy birthday (Nov. 10): You have many powerful ideas, and your thought patterns can be strong enough to motivate you through weather fair and foul. However, it's action you'll be known for. You'll impress as you muscle and maneuver your way through mazes. You'll win hearts answering need. You'll move fast and make money.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You will align yourself with a timeless strength as you call on the ideas of admired thinkers and brave ones who paved the way for what you want to accomplish.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Sometimes you follow your muses, but today, they follow you, tugging at your sleeve, whispering in your ear, pulling your attention to the things with most creative potential.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You've given slightly more than you had to give, which put you in a deficit. So if you find yourself struggling in some way, the answer is to stop and replenish. This will keep you from getting in way over your head.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): There is so much that is at least somewhat true, you will need to narrow the criteria to move efficiently through the day. Instead of asking, "What is true?" ask, "What will help me move forward?"

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You've the urge to wander and take in new views. No need to plan the excursion, as the agenda could only get in the way of following your felicitous impulses — of which you'll have many!

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Playing around is a good way to figure out what might work, but the only way to know what will work is to go in for the real deal. You're ready, and the world is also ready for you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Believe those seeking answers but doubt those who claim to have found them. Their solutions won't necessarily be false or wrong, but you need a custom-fitted result.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Could you contribute to the elevation of the collective spirit of humanity? Of course! The spiritual tides rise with every gesture you make to uplift yourself and others.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Question your level of daring. Is it enough? You haven't made very many mistakes, which is a sign you may not be leaning into your adventurous spirit at the level you could be.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll deal with people whose values are similar but not the same. Creating mutually satisfying solutions will be easier when you stay curious and make no assumptions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): An heirloom, family story or genetic inheritance will affect the way your plot moves, making you aware of the influence of a lineage. You've a talent for working with or building on whatever you're given.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Making things pretty in your home will make them pretty in your mind. Whether visitors see the end result is irrelevant. You see it, and your self-image improves with every upgrade.

LUCKY DISCOMFORT

The angles of the planets suggest a day of interesting tension, and the sort of stress that makes things happen. Saturn, the lesson planet, is behind the antagonization. Those who can get past the discomfort and see the gift in events will later credit these happenings as fortuitous nudges from the universe. Keep cool and stay strong.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “After fifteen years of marriage I must admit that my husband is making me crazy. He gets so controlling. He tries to control the way I drive, shop and clean. I’ve never once had a major problem while driving, shopping or cleaning that would indicate that I need help doing any of those things. And yet there he is telling me what to do. When he gets into a certain mood, I want to stay far away from him. It’s like he’s picking a fight. I don’t know why he treats me so poorly. I don’t want to get divorced, but I wish we could go on separate vacations. He’s a Scorpio and I’m a Libra.”

A: The separate vacations idea isn’t so bad for someone who would like to experience some independence, bond with friends or other family members and participate in events that your husband isn’t interested in. However, given your current circumstance, it feels like what you really want to do is escape. The problem will still exist when you return. You’re better off working on communicating with your husband, drawing healthy boundaries and clearing some of the marital emotional gunk that builds up over time.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

“Music and mutts are my two biggest passions,” says country music star Miranda Lambert in an Instagram post that goes on to announce the launch of the “MuttNation Fund” to pay veterinarian bills for members of the music community impacted by COVID-19. Miranda Lambert is a Scorpio with her sun, Mercury, Saturn and Pluto in Scorpio, too. Venus in Libra points to powerful partnerships, including animal alliances.