• Malala Yousafzai, the 24-year-old Pakistani human rights campaigner who was shot by the Taliban in 2012 for daring to want an education, announced on social media her marriage to Asser Malik in a small ceremony in Birmingham, England, where the couple lives.

• Jadakis McKinney, 19, of Enterprise, Ala., was charged with breaking into the Pike County jail to deliver cigarettes, marijuana, cellphones and chargers to inmates after security monitors detected a man going through a fence at 2 a.m., authorities said.

• Maj. Gen. J. Peter Hronek, adjutant general for the Montana National Guard, said a female Montana Guard soldier, who wasn't identified, will rejoin her unit after becoming the first woman to graduate from the U.S. Army's 22-week sniper course.

• Latosha Starks-Twilley, 43, of Memphis, accused of suffocating her husband and hiding his body encased in concrete inside a plastic tub in an attic crawl space, faces life in prison after being convicted of first-degree murder, prosecutors said.

• Peter Francis, spokesman for a British cave rescue team, said an experienced caver was rescued by a team of 240 people 54 hours after he put his foot in the wrong place and tumbled, breaking his jaw and leg, while exploring Ogof Ffynnon Ddu, also known as the Cave of the Black Spring.

• Vanessa Cruz, with the For Pete's Sake animal rescue group, said donations ranging from food to flea treatments are being sought to care for 41 cats found abandoned in a home in Moss Point, Miss., after their owner moved to North Carolina.

• Jeremy Burkett, an Alabama State Police corporal, said a 14-year-old driving a stolen SUV carrying five other youths was arrested after he led police on a chase that ended when the SUV slammed into two other vehicles at an intersection in Prattville.

• Donna Wasson, 37, of San Antonio, accused of illegally applying for covid-19-related unemployment benefits in Massachusetts and lying about her address and number of dependents, pleaded guilty to three wire fraud counts in federal court in Boston, prosecutors said.

• Lyle Rickards, a street performer in Asheville, N.C., said he and other buskers are seeing a spike in robberies and assaults while police said they are patrolling the downtown as much as possible after three people threw a street performer to the ground and stole his tip jar.