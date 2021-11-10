Sections
Police: Man, 21, injured in shooting at Jacksonville apartment complex

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 12:07 p.m.
A Jacksonville police vehicle is shown in this 2014 file photo.

Police are looking for information regarding a shooting that left a 21-year-old man injured at a Jacksonville apartment complex on Monday, according to authorities.

Officers responded to the shooting call Monday to the Chapel Ridge Apartments, 950 Military Road, according to a news release from Jacksonville police.

Mallory Lawson was identified as the victim and was in stable condition, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Detective Conklin at (501) 982-3191 x 6479 or after hours at the non-emergency number (501) 985-2802.

The investigation is ongoing.

