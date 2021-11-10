Judge grants request by Blackshire's estate to dismiss lawsuit following settlement with Little Rock

A federal judge on Tuesday granted a request by Bradley Blackshire's estate to dismiss claims after a $300,000 settlement agreement to end litigation against the city of Little Rock over the 2019 fatal police shooting of the 30-year-old man.

In the motion filed Friday, Blackshire's estate had asked Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. that the claims be dismissed with prejudice, meaning they cannot be refiled. The motion was unopposed by defendants.

Blackshire was shot by then-officer Charles Starks on Feb. 22, 2019, as the motorist was behind the wheel of a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

His family's suit in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas named the city of Little Rock, Starks and the first backup officer to arrive at the scene, Michael Simpson.

Starks and Simpson are no longer working for the police department. Starks was terminated following the shooting and then reinstated pursuant to a judge's order. He chose to resign from the department last year.

Blackshire's sister, Britney Walls, serves as special administrator of his estate. Lawyers with the Chicago firm Loevy and Loevy represented his estate as well as Lauren A. Johnson of the NAACP's Legal Defense and Educational Fund and Omavi Shukur, a practioner-in-residence at Columbia University.

Under the settlement agreement, Starks will pay nothing, his attorney, Robert Newcomb, said last week.

The city of Little Rock will pay Blackshire's estate $49,500 and the Arkansas Municipal League -- which represented the city and Simpson since August 2020 through the group's legal defense program and hired outside counsel from two firms -- will pay the estate $250,500.

The settlement agreement and additional nonmonetary elements became a point of contention at the Little Rock Board of Directors last month after the judge announced a settlement had been reached in the public court docket.

Members of the city board expressed surprise and dismay that they along with City Attorney Tom Carpenter apparently had been left out of the loop as the litigation neared its end.

However, board members on Nov. 2 voted to give City Manager Bruce Moore authorization to execute the agreement.

A probate court judge recently approved a plan for how the proceeds of the settlement will be divided among Blackshire's family members and attorneys.