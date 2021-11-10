• The Netflix TV series "Squid Game" will be back for a season two, even though most TV shows in South Korea run for just one season. But due to the show's global success, Hwang Dong-hyuk, its creator and director said, "I almost feel like you leave us no choice." "There's been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season," Hwang said at a red-carpet celebration for the show Monday night. "It's in my head right now. I'm in the planning process currently. But I do think it's too early to say when and how that's going to happen. So I will promise you this, Gi-hun will be back and he'll do something for the world," explained Hwang. The series, starring Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun and others in the ensemble cast, centers on people who are so desperate for money that they agree to take part in a series of schoolyard games with a deadly twist. The dystopian survival drama from South Korea is one of Netflix's biggest TV shows. With that success has come global recognition for its stars. Model-turned-actress Jung Hoyeon, traveling from Korea to Los Angeles, met her first fan at the airport, an immigration officer who asked her for her autograph. The lead actor, Lee Jung-jae, who has been working in Korea for over 25 years, says he too is now recognized in the United States. "So I really don't know how to respond to all the love." Lee said.

• Carole Baskin, the founder of a Florida big cat sanctuary featured in the popular "Tiger King" series, is suing Netflix and a production company to prevent the use of interviews and footage involving her in a forthcoming sequel. In her lawsuit, Baskin contends that Royal Goode Productions Inc., which produced the documentary series "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness," for Netflix, led her and husband Howard Baskin to believe their footage would only be used in a single documentary. Baskin also objects to her portrayal in the first series. Netflix counters that Baskin, founder of the nonprofit Big Cat Rescue, and her husband agreed in writing that the material could be used in the future and that she is trying to block the company's First Amendment right to free speech. The lawsuit, pending in Tampa federal court, is the latest twist in the saga involving Baskin and Joe Exotic -- real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage -- who were at the center of "Tiger King." The sequel is set to air beginning Nov. 17, Netflix said in a court filing Monday. Much of the series focused on a dispute between Baskin and Maldonado-Passage over treatment of tigers, lions and other big cats at an Oklahoma zoo he operated formerly. Maldonado-Passage was imprisoned after he was convicted of attempting to hire someone to kill Baskin, a tale told in the initial series.