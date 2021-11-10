NYSE to start listing

Conway bank's stock

Home BancShares Inc. announced Tuesday it will begin listing its common stock, continuing under the HOMB ticker symbol, on the New York Stock Exchange effective Nov. 22. The Conway bank has been trading on the Nasdaq exchange.

"Home BancShares is pleased to join the NYSE, the global leader in listings with many of the world's most well-established companies, to continue to provide long term value for our customers and shareholders," said John Allison, Home's president and chief executive officer.

Home BancShares operates as Centennial Bank in Arkansas, Alabama, Florida and New York City. The bank announced in September it will expand into Texas with the purchase of Happy Bancshares Inc. for more than $900 million.

"We are excited to welcome Home BancShares, one of the country's leading regional banks, to the NYSE's community of icons and disruptors," said John Tuttle, vice chairman and chief commercial officer of the NYSE Group.

-- Andrew Moreau

Heber Springs plant

plans to add 70 jobs

Mayville Engineering Co. Inc., a Wisconsin-based fabricator and contract manufacturer, announced Tuesday it will add 70 jobs over four years at its Heber Springs plant.

The 35% increase in the workforce, now at 200, comes in response to "growth in business volumes and multiple new customer products" as well as the addition of "new blue chip OEM customers to its already robust customer list," the company said in a news release.

Mayville Engineering provides a broad range of metal fabrication, tube bending, machining, welding, coating, and value-added assembly services to a variety of markets including commercial vehicle, agriculture, military, automotive and power-generation companies, according to its website.

The company has operated the 190,000-square foot plant at 944 Bypass Road in Heber Springs since 2018 as a result of its acquisition of Defiance Metal Products.

The 76-year-old employee-owned company takes its name from the city where it is based, Mayville, Wis. It has 19 manufacturing facilities in eight states.

-- Noel Oman

Index ends at 821.25

after 9.87 increase

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 821.85, up 9.87.

"The most recent rally in stocks was tripped up on Tuesday as Wall Street slid on profit-taking and a report from the Labor Department that the producer price index has inflation continuing to gather heat on the rising cost of goods combined with a tight labor supply," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.