N.J. driver killed

in accident on I-40

One person died after his car struck a tractor trailer on Interstate 40 early Tuesday, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Gregory Hubler, 34, of Sicklerville, N.J., was traveling westbound on I-40 just before 2 a.m. Tuesday near Palestine, the report states.

Hubler's 2011 Ford Mustang veered off the right side of the road as he approached the exit 233 ramp, striking the rear of a parked 2007 Freightliner on the shoulder and killing him.

The report lists road conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.