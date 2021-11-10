Sections
Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

by Tom Sissom | Today at 7:00 a.m.

Bentonville

• Chance Eubanks, 22, of 5203 S.W. Villa St. No. 17 in Bentonville was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Eubanks was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Jason Davis, 37, of 1101 Christian Ave. in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with forgery. Davis was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.

• Barton Reed, 46, of 17446 Reed Hollow Road in Winslow was arrested Monday in connection with sexual assault. Reed was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

