Oklahoma man pleads guilty in Little Rock federal court to building guns for drug cartels

An Oklahoma man indicted by a federal grand jury in Arkansas on multiple counts of arms trafficking pleaded guilty Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Brian Miller, who will sentence him at a later time.

Andrew Scott Pierson, 47, of Jay, Okla., admitted to one count of conspiracy to violate the Arms Export Control Act in exchange for the government's agreement to dismiss the remaining counts in the current and all previous indictments against him. Upon sentencing he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

"Do you understand that if I give you a sentence longer than what you're expecting you cannot withdraw your guilty plea?" Miller asked Pierson.

"Yes," Pierson answered.

"Usually when I tell people that they get a little scared hearing that I could give you more than what you expect," Miller said, "but at the same time if I give a sentence shorter than what the government expects they can't take the deal off the table. This locks you in."

Pierson was indicted on numerous counts, including conspiracy to violate the Arms Export Control Act, conspiracy to traffic in counterfeit goods, smuggling goods from the U.S., and conspiracy to violate the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act.

In May 2017, an Arkansas resident received a shipment of firearm components that had been sent to him for cerakoting, a process in which a polymer-ceramic coating is added to a firearm or its parts to improve durability. The parts were 80% Colt lower receivers, and the Arkansas resident recognized the parts as counterfeit and contacted law enforcement.

The counterfeit receivers were traced to an organization in Laredo, Texas, which was transporting firearm parts to Pierson in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, where he assembled the parts into functioning automatic weapons to supply to two Mexican drug cartels, according to court documents.

Pierson surrendered to United States authorities on Dec. 10, 2018. Pierson admitted to ordering and receiving firearm parts from the United States and manufacturing automatic weapons in Mexico for the cartels.

On Sept. 3, 2019, a federal grand jury indicted Pierson and seven others for their involvement in conspiracies to traffic in counterfeit goods and to violate the Arms Export Control Act. Five co-defendants have previously pleaded guilty, and one co-defendant remains a fugitive in Mexico.

At the conclusion of the hearing, acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan Ross leaned across the bar to the case agent who assisted with the case and reached to shake hands.

"Good job," Ross said, smiling broadly.

"Thank you, sir," said the agent, smiling just as broadly.

"This is the first successful prosecution in the United States of the exportation of defense articles used to make firearms for the purpose of arming Mexican cartels," Ross told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette after the hearing. "Mr. Pierson's network was producing counterfeit AK and AR type firearms, grenade launchers and .50-caliber firearms for the Cartel Del Noreste and Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion."

To secure the indictments, Ross said, his office partnered with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, the U.S. Postal Service, Homeland Security Investigations and the Drug Enforcement Administration.