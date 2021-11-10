Opening day draws near for White Hall dog park

Although the opening's still a few weeks away, the White Hall City Park's quarter-acre dog park is fast taking shape.

Jeff May, assistant to the White Hall Mayor, is overseeing the project that will be located inside the City Park, 101 Parkway Drive, and next to the Skate Park.

The dog park will offer dog owners two off-leash options.

One fenced-in area is designed for larger canines while the other is for smaller ones, and both have escape-proof sally port entrances and exits.

May said the city is building two pavilions, one in each dog area, so visitors can sit and watch their canine friends play.

Already, the concrete pads for the park's two pavilions are poured and the support beams are in place that will support the pavilion's covering, May said.

Currently, the city has put in place the forms and is ready to pave a parking lot on the east side of the dog park. It will provide visitors with about a dozen spaces.

"We are working hard to get it done soon," May said.

White Hall Mayor Noel Foster said, "I am very pleased with the progress."

Work completed

In 2020 during the covid-19 pandemic, White Hall City Council Members asked Foster to make the dog park a priority when possible.

Covid and inclement winter weather that included ice and snow delayed the project's start.

In preparation for the construction work to come, several large trees were cut down in late winter 2021.

May said these were strategically removed in order to enhance a dog's experience, enabling them to run or play without encountering any obstructions. However, many of the existing trees were left so that there's "plenty of shade for humans," he added.

In July, city crews tore down a house at Parkway Drive and Anderson Avenue, allowing for additional space for the dog park, and in September, city crews paved walkways around it.

The installation of the chain-link fencing that completely encloses the park and the sally ports was completed in October.

Pay as they go

Foster said the park is expected to cost about $75,000. The dog park has been a while in the making, but Foster said the materials are purchased when the city's budget allows.

Also, White Hall Public Works Department crews are used wherever possible in order to keep costs down, Foster said.

This includes parking lot and sidewalk pavement, earthmoving and more.

McClelland Consulting Engineers Inc. of Little Rock designed the dog park.

Both Foster and May said residents have long wanted a dog park.