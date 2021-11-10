100 years ago

Nov. 10, 1921

RUSSELLVILLE -- Mayor Rogers has issued a proclamation calling upon the people of Russellville to refrain from sprinkling their lawns, washing cars or using water unnecessarily in other ways, in order to avert a water famine. Illinois creek, the source of the water supply for Russellville, is said to be lower than can be remembered by the oldest inhabitants and it is only by conserving the water that the supply can be continued until rains bring the creek to a normal stage.

50 years ago

Nov. 10, 1971

JONESBORO -- Mrs. Hazel Maxwell, former chief bookkeeper for the First National Bank of Jonesboro, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal District Court at Little Rock to a charge of embezzling $3,500 from the Bank. Federal Judge J. Smith Henley fined Mrs. Maxwell $3,000 and placed her on probation for 18 months, saying that "her principal crime was being indulgent to an alcoholic husband." W.B. Howard, Mrs. Maxwell's attorney, told Judge Henley that Mrs. Maxwell had not taken the $3,500 from the bank for her own use. He said Mrs. Maxwell covered up her husband's overdrafts by repeatedly sending the checks back through the computer of the Bank's check clearing house at Memphis. Howard said Mrs. Maxwell made full restitution of the money even before she was charged by federal officials.

25 years ago

Nov. 10, 1996

BENTON -- A tractor-trailer fuel tanker ran off Arkansas 35 in Benton on Saturday morning and exploded, fatally injuring its driver and torching 11 vehicles in a used-car lot. ... The tanker, making a trip from Sheridan to unload fuel at Shell stations in the Benton area, turned over near a drainage ditch and burst into flames... Saturday afternoon, Benton Street Department workers used dirt and gravel to fill in part of the drainage ditch to prevent fuel or toxic chemicals from equipment on the lot from reaching Depot Creek, which runs into the Saline River 1.5 miles southwest of the accident site. ... Dean Kidd, owner of the used-car lot, estimated damage at more than $100,000. About 20 Benton firefighters responded to the accident, as well as state police personnel and the Saline County chapter of the American Red Cross.

10 years ago

Nov. 10, 2011

RUSSELLVILLE -- Arkansas State University-Beebe Debate Club students won third place in Outstanding Committee Work at the 2011 Model United Nations hosted by Arkansas Tech University in Russellville. The ASU-Beebe team, representing the nation of Brazil, demonstrated careful research and planning combined with aggressive committee interactions to win the award. Being the only two-year university competing this year, the ASU-Beebe team faced juniors and seniors from schools such as the University of Arkansas, the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Arkansas State University, the University of Central Arkansas and others.