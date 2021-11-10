Planning commissioner seeks Fayetteville City Council seat

FAYETTEVILLE -- A retired municipal government administrator and current planning commissioner has put his hat in for the Ward 2 City Council race.

Mike Wiederkehr, 65, said Tuesday he intends to run for the open council spot left by Matthew Petty. Petty resigned from the council Oct. 25, citing professional work demands as his reason for leaving.

Ward 2 covers downtown and most of the University of Arkansas campus.

Wiederkehr joined the Planning Commission in April and has lived in the city for nearly five years. He was born and raised in Fort Smith. He spent more than 30 years working in municipal government, mainly in Glendale, Calif., serving as assistant waste administrator, public works administrator, permit services administrator and business assistance officer, among other positions.

Wiederkehr also serves on the city's Environmental Action Committee.

Wiederkehr said he saw the ramifications of decisions made from his previous municipal experience and wanted to bring that long-term vision to the council. He said he would support increased population density in areas of the city where it most made sense, such as downtown, major thoroughfares and employment hubs. At the same time, Wiederkehr would listen to the concerns of neighbors who feel the city's growth is threatening the quality of life in their neighborhoods, he said.

"My fear is we could have a political shift if we don't find that way of managing our growth strategically -- so the community really does say these are sane, rational things that are transpiring that we can get behind and support," Wiederkehr said.

Council members earn $1,042 per month and serve four-year terms. The positions are nonpartisan.

The special election is Feb. 8. The winner will serve the remainder of the term through Dec. 31, 2024.