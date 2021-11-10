Poland fortifies border after migrants' charge

WARSAW, Poland -- Poland reinforced its border with Belarus with more riot police Tuesday, a day after groups of migrants tried to storm through a razor-wire fence on the eastern frontier where thousands have camped on the Belarusian side in the tense standoff.

The European Union accuses Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko of using the migrants as pawns in a "hybrid attack" against the bloc in retaliation for imposing sanctions on the authoritarian government for a brutal crackdown on dissent. Thousands of people were jailed and beaten after months of protests after Lukashenko won a sixth term in a 2020 election that the opposition and the West saw as rigged.

Polish authorities said all was calm overnight on the border -- which is also the eastern edge of the 27-nation EU -- but they were bracing for any possibility. The Defense Ministry said a large group of Belarusian forces was moving toward the migrant encampments.

During a special session of parliament, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki described the situation at the border as part of a Russian effort to disrupt a region that it controlled during the Soviet era.

"It must be strongly emphasized that the security of our eastern border is being brutally violated. This is the first such situation in 30 years when we can say that the integrity of our borders is being tested," Morawiecki said.

Polish Maj. Katarzyna Zdanowicz estimated that 3,000 to 4,000 migrants were along the border, including about 800 near the makeshift camps. Belarusian security services were there to "control, steer and direct these people," she said.

She said Poland's assessment came from aerial observations, alleging that Belarus authorities were taking journalists to the area to promote their version of events.

Independent journalists have limited ability to operate in Belarus, and a state of emergency in Poland kept reporters and others away from its side of the border.

The scene was quiet as night fell, and migrants were seen getting water and other supplies on the Belarusian side, said Zdanowicz, based on observations from across the frontier. She said guards prevented some small groups from crossing, part of hundreds of such attempts Tuesday.

The Belarusian Defense Ministry summoned the Polish military attache to protest what it called "unfounded and unlawful Polish allegations" against the Belarusian military at the border. It also voiced concern about the buildup of Polish troops there, saying Warsaw did not notify or invite Belarusian observers per international rules for activity involving more than 6,000 troops.

Speaking on Belarusian state television, Lukashenko threw the allegation of a "hybrid war" back at the EU, pointing at its sanctions against Belarus and adding: "And you, bastards, madmen want me to protect you from migrants."

"I am afraid that this confrontation at the border because of migrants might lead to an active phase. These are grounds for provocations. All provocations are possible," he said, accusing Poland's military of flying its helicopters low at the border, frightening the migrants.

In Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the West bore responsibility for triggering the flows of migrants through their "aggressive wars in the Middle East and North Africa." The migrants, he said, don't want to stay in Belarus and "want to get to Europe that has advertised its way of living for many years."

The crisis has simmered for months after Poland, Lithuania and Latvia accused neighboring Belarus of encouraging thousands of migrants, mostly from the Middle East, to illegally enter those nations. Many of the migrants end up stuck in a forested area of swamps and bogs, pushed back and forth between Belarusian and Polish forces.

The Belarusian opposition urged the West to strengthen its sanctions on Minsk.

"It's necessary to introduce tough sanctions, trade embargo and a full stop of transit of goods between the EU and Belarus," Pavel Latushka, a leading opposition figure, said on a messaging app, urging Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, "as countries on the front line of a hybrid attack launched by the regime, to stop transit."

Information for this article was contributed by Geir Moulson, Lorne Cook, Samuel Petrequin, Vladimir Isachenkov, Daria Litvinova, Liudas Dapkus and Renata Brito of The Associated Press.