POLICE BEAT: Police arrest man in attack using bat | Woman is charged after car hits house

Police arrest man in attack using bat

Little Rock police arrested a man on a felony battery charge Monday after they spotted him attacking another person with a baseball bat on the upper floor of the 12th Street Substation, according to an arrest report.

Joseph Brown, 24, of Little Rock, was seen carrying a bat in a fight on 11th Street on Monday afternoon, according to the report.

Officers found a victim who had injuries on his head and left arm, and spoke to a witness who said Brown had started the fight by attacking the victim. The report notes that Brown was too combative to be fingerprinted.

Woman is charged after car hits house

A Jacksonville woman was charged Monday with aggravated assault after she rammed her car into a person's house, nearly striking them, according to an arrest report.

Police arrested 37-year-old Delta Collins after she "drove a car through the victim's house," the report states, specifying that it was the garage area.

The victim has a no-contact order against Collins, according to the report.