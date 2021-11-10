Police probing Blytheville death

Blytheville police are investigating a fatal shooting that left a 29-year-old man dead Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of West Rose Street to the West Side Banquet Hall around 2 a.m. for a shots-fired call, according to Blytheville police. The location is also referred to as "Old School" and "Cafe," authorities said.

When they arrived, officers found Devante Razor of Blytheville unresponsive, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A 21-year-old man at the scene was treated at the Great River Medical Center emergency room for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The circumstances and details of the incident are under investigation, according to police.