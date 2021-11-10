Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Story ideas Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Police probing Blytheville death

Second man injured at scene by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:05 a.m.

Blytheville police are investigating a fatal shooting that left a 29-year-old man dead Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of West Rose Street to the West Side Banquet Hall around 2 a.m. for a shots-fired call, according to Blytheville police. The location is also referred to as "Old School" and "Cafe," authorities said.

When they arrived, officers found Devante Razor of Blytheville unresponsive, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A 21-year-old man at the scene was treated at the Great River Medical Center emergency room for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The circumstances and details of the incident are under investigation, according to police.

Print Headline: Police probing Blytheville death

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT