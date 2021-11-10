Prep Sports Roundup

Prep Basketball

Girls

Rogers Heritage 50, Harrison 24

A 16-4 second-quarter run propelled Heritage to its second win in as many days as the Lady War Eagles defeated a cold-shooting Harrison team Tuesday during the Clarksville Classic.

The outburst allowed Heritage (2-0) to stretch out a 12-5 lead into a 28-9 halftime cushion, and the Lady War Eagles led 38-17 after three quarters.

Carlee Casteel scored all 12 of her points in the first half for Heritage, while Sophie Sarratt also had 12 and Lily Stitt added 11. Reese Ricketts led Harrison (1-1) with eight points.

Rogers Heritage 56, Clarksville 30

The Lady War Eagles outscored Clarksville 21-4 in the second quarter en route to the season-opening victory on Monday.

Heritage hit five 3-pointers in that big second quarter turning an 11-7 into a 28-15 halftime lead. Carlee Casteel led all scorers with 18 points, including two 3-pointers, for the Lady War Eagles, while Kimball Easton added. 14.