Pulaski Special School Board makes face masks optional, gives bonus to support staff

The School Board for the Pulaski County Special School District voted 4-3 Tuesday to make the wearing of face masks in schools optional, effective immediately, for students and employees.

The board vote, which came at the end of a special meeting called by a parent group, reversed the board's 4-2 decision from last month to keep until at least mid-December the mandate that face coverings be worn as a defense against the spread of the covid-19 virus.

Later Tuesday night, the School Board approved $1,000 "retention-incentive" payments for support staff employees to be distributed by early 2022.

Additionally, the board took a first look at four options for altering school board election zones to address population shifts that occurred among the zones between 2010 and 2020.

The board vote to make face masks optional came at the request of a parent group that had petitioned the board last month to hold the special meeting for the purpose of ending the mask mandate. State law authorizes residents of a school district to call a special meeting by submitting a petition signed by at least 50 people.

During the Tuesday meeting, parents, a seventh-grade student, an orthopedic surgeon, a biomedical engineer and an attorney who has represented clients in other districts in lawsuits to end mask mandates appealed to the board for the change.

Attorney Greg Payne of Fayetteville told the board that school boards don't have the legal authority to require masks to be worn on school campuses and that such mandates violate the constitutional rights of district parents who could become plaintiffs in a potential lawsuit against the district.

"You simply do not have the power to do this. There is no express statutory provision that allows you to mask the children in violation of the parents' constitutional rights. That's going to find you in court, frankly," Payne said.

Payne said he has filed multiple lawsuits against school districts and referred to a recent ruling from Benton County Circuit Judge Xollie Duncan in a lawsuit Payne filed against Bentonville School Board members on behalf of several parents.

Duncan said in her decision that she could find no state law that gave the Bentonville district the authority to issue a mask mandate. She granted the parents' request for a temporary order that keeps the district from enforcing the mandate.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, however, has called Duncan's decision "poorly reasoned" and said he supports Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox's Aug. 6 decision in a different lawsuit that temporarily stopped the state from enforcing Act 1002 of 2021.

Act 1002 barred school districts and other government agencies from requiring people to wear the masks. Hutchinson signed the bill into law but later said he regretted it as the number of covid-19 cases surged in the summer. A full hearing in the case assigned to Fox is scheduled for later this month

Payne and attorney Travis Story had also filed a lawsuit earlier this school year challenging the Cabot School District's mask requirement. In that case, Lonoke County Circuit Judge Barbara Elmore on Aug. 27 declined the plaintiffs' request for a temporary order lifting the mandate.

Dr. Christopher Stewart, a Little Rock orthopedic surgeon, implored the board to lift what he said was an unnecessary mandate, adding that making masks optional would not prevent anyone who wanted to continue to wear a mask to do so.

Stewart cited international studies that showed that deaths among healthy children with covid was 0.2% and 5.1% with contributing factors. He also said that about 13% of children with covid have been found to be asymptomatic, and that the overwhelming majority of children with covid present symptoms, making it possible to quarantine them to prevent the spread of the virus.

On the other hand, Stewart argued, prolonged mask-wearing can be a psychological stressor and disruptive to learning for students. The ability of students and teachers to communicate verbally and non-verbally are hindered, he said, and the face masks can encourage dehydration, which can make the children vulnerable to infection.

Karyn Maynard, one of the organizers of the petition drive for the meeting, told the board that she has a child in the district's schools and an adult child who is a district teacher. She called herself a good partner with the district "but I don't share with the district the right to make medical decisions for my children."

She said she believed that the board instituted the mask mandate out of fear for children's safety.

"This is the reason that I and others stood back and were silent last year. As I see what is happening in the world, I'm now fearful of the rights that have been taken and I'm ready to put a stop to it," Maynard said.

I'm not anti-mask. I'm pro-parent choice."

Board member Shelby Thomas of Sherwood made the motion to make masks optional immediately. He said that he previously supported a mask mandate because vaccinations were not available for all school-aged children. As of last week, children ages 5 and older have the opportunity to be vaccinated against covid-19.

Board member Tina Ward of the southeast section of the school district -- which has a disproportionately higher poverty and/or Black population -- opposed relaxing the mandate, saying that she represents a traditionally underserved population who do not always have the opportunity to speak up or have access to as many resources as others.

She urged that others not be selfish and that the mandate be continued until everyone -- including pre-schoolers in district schools -- have an opportunity to be vaccinated.

Thomas and board members Linda Remele, Brian Maune and Eli Keller voted for the motion.

Ward, Stephen Delaney and Lindsey Gustafson voted against it.

Gustafson, a parent and attorney, told the audience that she is convinced that the masks have helped people through the pandemic. She said the number of covid cases is not yet low enough and the vaccination rate not yet high enough to warrant lifting the mandate.

On the matter of school board election zones, Jeff Runder, senior planner for technical analysis for Metroplan, told the School Board on Tuesday that there have been population shifts in the district between the 2010 and 2020 U.S. Census. As a result, some changes are necessary in the boundary lines to bring the population variances among the zones to an acceptable range of plus/minus 5%.

The district's population is 131,681, making the targeted population for each of the seven election zones 18,812. The population in the existing zones, however, ranges from 20,714 in west Pulaski County's Zone 7 to 16,873 in Zone 4, which encompasses part of Sherwood.

Runder presented four options for redrawing the election zone boundaries to equalize the populations, some that would result in more dramatic changes than the others.

Board members, who asked that at least one zone continue to have a majority of its residents be of minority races and ethnic groups, tabled any action on zones until they can study the proposals.

Any reconfigured election zones would be used in the November 2022 school board elections.