Schools chief Dorris set to retire in '22

Reading from his retirement letter, Doug Dorris told White Hall School Board trustees and others in attendance at Tuesday's regular meeting: "I have been going to school for 65 years, and it is time for me to graduate to retirement."

Dorris announced he will retire as district superintendent on June 30, wrapping up a 46-year career in education.

Before reading the letter, Dorris said he indicated to board members that he wanted to submit it this past June, "when covid reared its ugly head again," describing a rise in virus cases locally.

"At some time in June, I knew this was what I needed to do," Dorris said. "I just felt it was time to go spend more time with my grandkids."

He chose to spend this year on the job to see the district's building project through, including the ongoing construction of the fine arts complex, the opening of the multipurpose fieldhouse and safe rooms at each campus. The fine arts complex is not projected to be completed until next October, but Dorris said he would volunteer to help make sure the building is on course for opening then.

Voters in the district approved a 2.9-mill tax increase, to 42.1 mills, in January 2020 to support the building campaign.

"One of the biggest things I'm proud of is the fact that we pulled Redfield and White Hall together to have a millage passed that's going to do a lot of things for us," Dorris said.

Assistant Superintendent Debbie Jones said Dorris will be missed.

"I have to tell you, I have been fortunate enough to be able to come down and work with him for two years, and to come home," she said. "I've known Mr. Dorris all of my life, too. He actually, when he was younger, worked for my dad in town. So we go back a long ways, as well. I think he brought a lot of positives to our district. He has taken the time to look at and get to know kids, as well as teachers and administrators. He's been a great collaborator and provides the great instructional pieces that students need as well as supporting all of our clubs and athletic programs. He's an active community member, and he's just been a great representative for the White Hall School District."

Said board President Dr. Raymond Jones: "We all believe Doug has done an outstanding job, and we've been proud to have him as a superintendent. His heart is in it. It's one thing for one person to go from having a job to having a love, and it's been a good experience for all of us."

Dorris graduated from White Hall High and began his career as a teacher and football coach in the Watson Chapel School District in 1976. He also spent a year at Trinity Episcopal School.

Dorris told board members that they gave him an opportunity he never thought he would have to be a superintendent.

"I've been in education for 46 years, and 40 of them have been at White Hall," Dorris said. "I wouldn't change anything. I've had a lot of support from a lot of parents, teachers, athletes -- looking out there, there's three of you I know I coached at one time or another -- and it's been a good ride. The last five years, I've had the opportunity to lead one of the best schools in the state, and I think we made a lot of strides and a lot of improvements."