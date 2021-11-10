HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Mineral Springs forfeits playoff game

Bigelow picked up its easiest victory of the season at the most opportune time of the season.

The Panthers were set to host Mineral Springs in the first round of the Class 2A state playoffs Friday, but according to Bigelow Coach Luke Starks, the Hornets forfeited the game.

As a result, Bigelow (10-0), ranked No. 2 in its class, will now host the winner of the Hampton-Hazen matchup next week during the second round.

Mineral Springs, which had been outscored 314-62 this season, finishes 0-9.

-- Erick Taylor

VOLLEYBALL

ASU comes back, defeats UALR

Arkansas State University came back from two sets down to defeat the University of Arkansas at Little Rock 15-25, 18-25, 25-23, 25-17, 15-10 in the teams' Sun Belt Conference regular-season finale Tuesday night at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro.

Macey Putt finished with a match-high 23 kills for the Red Wolves.

Tatum Ticknor had 27 digs to lead ASU, while Julianna Cramer posted 23 digs and 29 assists. Kassidy Reeves put up 23 assists and 12 digs.

For UALR, Nedima Kamberovic recorded 18 kills. Laura Jansen had 16 kills and Nicole Medlin added 15 kills.

Alyssa Nayar finished with 38 assists and 21 digs for the Trojans.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services