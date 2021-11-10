Author, activist Steinem to speak at UA

FAYETTEVILLE -- Author and activist Gloria Steinem will speak today at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Steinem will talk at 7 p.m. at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center. The format for the free event will be a question-and-answer session moderated by Angie Maxwell, a UA associate professor of political science.

In 1971, Steinem co-founded the National Women's Political Caucus, an organization devoted to increasing the participation of women in politics and public life.

She co-founded Ms. magazine to report on important issues affecting women at a time when such topics rarely received in-depth coverage in mainstream journalism outlets. The magazine became well-known in the 1970s.

Steinem has won various awards and honors, including in 2013 the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Face coverings are required for those who attend.