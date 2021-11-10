Super Quiz: Tiger

An American League professional baseball team.
He was elected to the World Golf Hall of Fame.
Term for a person, nation, etc. that is seemingly dangerous and powerful but is in fact weak.
Nickname for a group of volunteer U.S. fighter pilots during World War II.
Title of a 2020 American true crime documentary.
Complete the title of the 2000 film: "--------------, Hidden Dragon."
It was the largest known carnivorous marsupial prior to its extinction.
In "Peter Pan," Captain Hook kidnaps her.
This large, dangerous, warm-water fish has a striped or spotted body.
ANSWERS
Detroit Tigers
Tiger Woods
Paper tiger
Flying Tigers
"Tiger King"
Crouching Tiger
Tasmanian tiger (thylacine)
Tiger Lily
Tiger shark