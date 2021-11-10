Sections
Super Quiz: Tiger

Today at 1:52 a.m.

  1. An American League professional baseball team.

  2. He was elected to the World Golf Hall of Fame.

  3. Term for a person, nation, etc. that is seemingly dangerous and powerful but is in fact weak.

  4. Nickname for a group of volunteer U.S. fighter pilots during World War II.

  5. Title of a 2020 American true crime documentary.

  6. Complete the title of the 2000 film: "--------------, Hidden Dragon."

  7. It was the largest known carnivorous marsupial prior to its extinction.

  8. In "Peter Pan," Captain Hook kidnaps her.

  9. This large, dangerous, warm-water fish has a striped or spotted body.

ANSWERS

  1. Detroit Tigers

  2. Tiger Woods

  3. Paper tiger

  4. Flying Tigers

  5. "Tiger King"

  6. Crouching Tiger

  7. Tasmanian tiger (thylacine)

  8. Tiger Lily

  9. Tiger shark

