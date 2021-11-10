Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Story ideas Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Teenage boy dead after Fort Smith vehicle collision

by Thomas Saccente | Today at 8:00 a.m.
Police lights

FORT SMITH -- A 13-year-old pedestrian died after getting hit by a car Tuesday, according to police.

The collision took place about 5 p.m. Tuesday near Tilles Park at 3700 Grand Ave., according to a post on the Fort Smith Police Department Twitter account. The teenager had been transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Aric Mitchell, police spokesman, said the boy's next of kin were in the process of being notified as of about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. The driver of the vehicle was also cooperating with police at that time.

Print Headline: Teenage boy dead after Fort Smith vehicle collision

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT