Teenage boy dead after Fort Smith vehicle collision

FORT SMITH -- A 13-year-old pedestrian died after getting hit by a car Tuesday, according to police.

The collision took place about 5 p.m. Tuesday near Tilles Park at 3700 Grand Ave., according to a post on the Fort Smith Police Department Twitter account. The teenager had been transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Aric Mitchell, police spokesman, said the boy's next of kin were in the process of being notified as of about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. The driver of the vehicle was also cooperating with police at that time.