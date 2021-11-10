Tennessee grocery store reopens weeks after mass shooting

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee grocery store that was closed for weeks after a man fatally shot one person and wounded 14 others reopened Wednesday.

The Kroger store in the upscale Memphis suburb of Collierville opened to customers with $4 million in renovations, company spokeswoman Teresa Dickerson said.

Law enforcement officials said UK Thang killed one person and wounded 14 others at the Kroger before killing himself on Sept. 23. Thang, 29, was the franchise owner of a sushi counter inside the store.

The victims included 10 employees and five customers, police said. Thang had been asked to leave his job at the grocery store earlier that day.

Police say Thang acted alone and did not appear to target anyone specifically. The entire shooting was over within minutes as first responders swarmed the scene.

WREG-TV reported that the Collierville High School band, football team and cheerleaders attended the reopening. A remembrance garden has been set up outside the store in honor of Olivia King, who was killed in the shooting.