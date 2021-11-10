Today's the day for state's top players

While a number of the state's top standouts are still mulling over where to spend their collegiate careers, several others will make their choices official today when the NCAA's early signing period begins.

Morrilton's Joseph Pinion is among a talented group of student-athletes from Arkansas who'll hold ceremonies to commemorate national signing day, an event that's become a celebrated occasion in just about every sport.

"I'm extremely excited to join such a talented team with such a talented coaching staff," said Pinion, who will sign his basketball national letter of intent with the University of Arkansas at 12:45 p.m. inside Morrilton's Devil Dog Arena. "I love this state, and I love the team, and I'm really excited to get to join those guys up there. I wish I could have signed when I committed last October. I'm really, really excited to join the team as soon as possible."

The initial signing period for basketball lasts until Nov. 17. The time frame for other sports, with the exception of football, is open through Aug. 1. The early period for football begins Dec. 15.

Pinion, who averaged 17 points and 7 rebounds per game last season, became the Razorbacks' first commitment for the Class of 2022 after being recruited heavily by other Power 5 schools such as Kansas, Baylor and TCU. The 6-6 forward is rated as a 4-star prospect by ESPN.

Arkansas is also expected to receive letters of intent from Barry Dunning, a 6-6 forward from Mobile (Ala.) McGill Toolen, and Jordan Walsh, a 6-7 forward from Link Academy in Branson, Mo. Dunning, like Pinion, is ranked as a 4-star recruit by ESPN while Walsh is a 5-star. Those three, along with Magnolia's 4-star guard Derrian Ford, and North Little Rock 52-star guard Nick Smith Jr. helped the Razorbacks secure the nation's No. 3 class by ESPN.

Ford, a 6-5 pounds, 205, will sign during at the Magnolia Performing Arts Center at 5:03 p.m. on Sunday. Smith, a 6-5, 185-pounder who ESPN tabs as the No. 6 overall player in the class, is deciding on whether he will sign early or wait until the spring signing period.

However, there are those who intend play basketball at other NCAA Division I schools.

Hot Springs power forward Jabari West Jr., 6-8, will sign with George Washington at 3:45 p.m. inside Hot Springs Jr. Academy Arena. Conway senior guard Jaiden Thomas is expected to ink her documents with Louisiana Tech at Buzz Bolding Arena at 4 p.m., while Little Rock Christian guard Aston Elley will complete her process when she signs with the Alabama-Birmingham at 10:30 a.m. at Warrior Arena. Pulaski Academy guard Jaidyn Koerdt is signing with Indiana-Purdue Fort Wayne at 12:30 p.m. inside Joe B. Hatcher Stadium.

Also, North Little Rock's Kel'el Ware, a 7-0, 5-star center, is scheduled to sign with the University of Oregon at 5 p.m. on Friday at Charging Wildcats Arena.

Richard Davenport contributed to this story.