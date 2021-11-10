IDEA ALLEY: Two tasty desserts for on-the-go Kats

Recipes that appear in Idea Alley have not been tested by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

If you know Joe Riddle or are simply familiar with his frequent contributions to Idea Alley, you know he can always be counted on for delicious baked goods, and these recipes are no exception.

Peanut Butter Oatmeal Bars

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup quick-cooking oats

½ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

½ cup butter, softened

½ cup granulated sugar

½ cup packed brown sugar

1 egg, beaten

1 /3 cup PLUS 2 tablespoons peanut butter, divided use

¼ cup PLUS 2 tablespoons milk, divided use

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup chocolate chips

¼ cup confectioners' sugar

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Grease a 9-by-13-by-2-inch baking dish. In a large mixing bowl, combine flour, oats, soda and salt; set aside.

In another bowl, beat butter for 30 seconds; add sugars and beat until fluffy. Add beaten egg, 1/3 cup peanut butter, ¼ cup milk and vanilla. Beat well and add to dry ingredients, beating until smooth. Spread mixture in prepared baking dish. Bake for 18-20 minutes. Remove from oven and sprinkle chocolate chips over top. Let stand until softened, then spread evenly across the top. Cool.

Combine confectioners' sugar and the 2 tablespoons peanut butter. Gradually add the 2 tablespoons milk to make a drizzling sauce. Drizzle over top. Let stand several hours before cutting into bars.

Makes 36 bars.

Gingerbread

1 cup (2 sticks) butter, softened

1 cup sugar

2 cups molasses

4 eggs

5 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons salt

4 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoons ginger

4 teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground cloves

2 cups hot water

Confectioners' sugar, for dusting

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease an 11-by-17-inch (5-quart) baking dish.

In large bowl, blend butter with sugar, add molasses and eggs. Beat well.

Sift dry ingredients into extra large bowl. Add the hot water and molasses mixture alternately to the dry ingredients in the extra large bowl while beating well.

Bake in prepared baking dish for at least 50 minutes. Check for doneness with toothpick inserted in middle. When toothpick comes out clean remove from oven. Let cool. Dust top with confectioners' sugar.

Makes 16 servings.

