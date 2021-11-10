UNDER THE RADAR: Watson Chapel’s Lamar Jefferson

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Watson Chapel’s Lamar Jefferson.



Class: 2022

Position: OL/DL

Height/Weight: 6-5, 280 pounds

Interest: D1 and D2 schools

Coach Jared Dutton on Jefferson:

“As far as mentally and physically it was a difference from daylight and dark in his junior and senior year. He played both ways most of his senior year and he never would’ve made it through all that his junior year; even played through injuries. He got mentally tougher there toward the end even though our year wasn’t going good I couldn’t keep him off the field.

“He has the physical attributes at 6-5, 280 and runs a 4.8 40. All he was lacking was the mental side. Of course, he has the tools to be a next level player.”