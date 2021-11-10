U.S. to reimburse states' emergency covid tab till April

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden is extending the federal government's 100% reimbursement of covid-19 emergency response costs to states, tribes and territories through April 1, the White House announced Tuesday.

White House covid-19 coordinator Jeff Zients informed governors on a conference call that Biden is approving the extension of Federal Emergency Management Agency support to maintain vaccination clinics and public education campaigns surrounding the shots.

The extension into early 2022 is an indication that after premature declarations of victory over the pandemic in July, the Biden administration is preparing for continued covid-19 disruptions well into next year.

Meanwhile, the chief executive of vaccine maker Pfizer said that people who spread disinformation about coronavirus vaccines are "criminals."

CEO Albert Bourla said a "very small" group has been responsible for spreading disinformation to the millions of people who remain hesitant about getting vaccinated. "They're not bad people," he said. And yet, "They're criminals because they have literally cost millions of lives."

The president's extension of federal funding also continues 100% reimbursement for National Guard personnel deployed to help combat the virus, including those tasked with assisting local hospitals treating coronavirus cases.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/1110travel/]

"This is an extension of the order the president signed on his second day in office and will ensure you continue to have the resources you need to get shots in arms and fight the virus," Zients told the governors, according to a White House official.

When he became president, Biden signed an order directing FEMA to cover 100% of state emergency costs related to the virus through September 2021. In August, as the more transmissible delta variant caused a spike in cases, he extended the coverage through the end of the year.

Over the summer, governors complained that Biden waited until mid-August to approve the first extension. The White House hopes this seven-week notice will give states more flexibility in using FEMA resources and the National Guard to support vaccinations, particularly now that more than 100 million Americans are eligible for booster doses and 28 million 5- to 11-year-olds are newly approved for shots.

EXPANDING BOOSTERS

As Pfizer's Bourla made his comments Tuesday in an interview with the Atlantic Council think tank, Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, asked the Food and Drug Administration to authorize the companies' booster shot for anyone 18 or older, a move that could increase booster rates at a critical moment in the pandemic.

The FDA could clear the request by the end of the month, according to health officials who spoke to The Washington Post on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the issue. The officials are concerned about studies showing waning vaccine protection, as well as increased infections in parts of the United States.

Moderna is also expected to soon request a broadening of the emergency-use authorization for its booster dose, according to people familiar with the situation.

Although the need for boosters is still being debated even among experts, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government's top infectious disease expert, said this month that the most recent data from Israel shows that nation's aggressive booster campaign has dramatically limited rates of severe disease, hospitalization and death.

At this point, adult recipients of both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are eligible for a third shot six months after their second injection if they are at least 65 or considered at special risk.

All Johnson & Johnson recipients are eligible for a second shot as a booster. And adult recipients of all three vaccines are allowed to pick which vaccine they prefer as a booster shot.

U.S. coronavirus cases and deaths have largely plateaued or declined nationwide since the summer surge from the delta variant, but public health officials are still urging millions of unvaccinated Americans to get shots, months after vaccines were made widely available.

More than 58% of the country has had both shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, a combination of the two, or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson -- accounting for more than 194 million Americans, according to data tracked by The Washington Post.

Nearly 25 million people have received booster shots, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's about 14% of people who have been fully vaccinated.

MISINFORMATION SPREAD

Confounding Bourla and many others is a spread of misinformation through a range of mediums -- TV, radio, social media -- that is fueling skepticism about lifesaving vaccines in the United States and around the world.

In July, Biden said social media companies were partially responsible for spreading misinformation about the vaccines, and he called on them to do more to stop contributing to social ills. In response, YouTube announced in September that it was banning any videos that claim that commonly used vaccines approved by health authorities are ineffective or dangerous.

More than three-quarters of adults in the United States either believe or are not sure about at least one false statement about coronavirus, covid-19 or the vaccines, according to a survey published Monday by the Kaiser Family Foundation. Unvaccinated adults and Republicans are among those most likely to believe falsehoods about vaccination, according to the results.

Vaccine skepticism has found a home on podcasts and politically right-leaning news shows with huge audiences.

One of the more recent examples came when National Football League quarterback Aaron Rodgers tested positive for the coronavirus after he had told reporters that he was "immunized." Rodgers later falsely said that the vaccines approved by federal regulators were untested, and that he preferred "homeopathic treatment" recommended by podcaster Joe Rogan who, like Rodgers, refused to get vaccinated and got infected.

In Bourla's talk with the Atlantic Council, he was asked how he dealt with the fake news and conspiracy theories that have popped up over the past year, as well as how damaging it was for the world.

"I'm afraid it was quite ... damaging," said Bourla, adding that Pfizer was targeted by "a lot of ... dark organizations," their identities unknown.

Bourla said he has empathy for both those who are vaccinated and those who are skeptical.

"Both of them are afraid," he said. "Those who are getting the vaccine are afraid of the disease ... . Those who don't get the vaccine are afraid of the vaccine."

He noted that those who remain unvaccinated "are decent people that have a fear." Then he called those people circulating disinformation "criminals."

"There is a very small part of professionals who circulate, on purpose, misinformation, so they mislead those who have concerns," he said.

Bourla said the quickest way to go "back to normal" is for the unvaccinated to get shots.

"The only thing that stands between the new way of life and the current way of life is, frankly, hesitancy to vaccinations," he said.

WELCOME MAT WOES

The U.S. says it's inviting the global community to visit now that the government has ended its ban on travelers from 33 countries.

In reality, however, it will still be difficult -- if not impossible -- for much of the globe to enter the country, and experts say it will take years for travel to recover fully.

For starters, half the world isn't vaccinated and therefore doesn't meet the U.S. requirement for visiting foreigners. So while many Europeans may now be able to come in, people from poorer countries where vaccines are scarce remain cut off, with few exceptions.

For some public health experts, that raises ethical questions.

"The concern is not limiting access based on vaccination status," said Nancy Kass, deputy director of public health at the Berman Institute of Bioethics at Johns Hopkins University. "It is that it's systemically making it impossible for people, generally from poor countries, whose governments have been unable to secure anything near the supply they need, to be able to come and see their loved ones."

Even shots might not be good enough. Nonimmigrant adults need to have gotten vaccines authorized by the FDA or with an emergency-use listing from the World Health Organization. That sidelines anyone who's received Russia's Sputnik V or China's CanSino shot.

Then there are the months-long delays to get a visa in some places. The U.S. Travel Association says that, on average, there's a six-month visa appointment backlog, as many U.S. consulates and embassies have yet to resume normal operations. Meanwhile, other countries have their own strict rules, which complicates foreign travel.

Experts do expect a wave of travelers at U.S. airports, which will go a long way toward boosting the industry. The 28 European countries that up until Monday were barred under U.S. policy made up 37% of overseas visitors in 2019, the U.S. Travel Association says.

Travelport, which analyzes airline bookings data, says the greatest number of international travelers to the U.S. since mid-2020 have come from Latin America, but travelers booking flights since late September, when the Biden administration said it would end the travel bans, are mainly European.

The reopening of the borders with Canada and Mexico should also help restore travel, since they are typically the top two sources of international visitors to the U.S.

But the U.S. Travel Association predicted in June that international travel would not return to 2019 levels of nearly 80 million visitors until 2024.

Foreign travelers dropped to 19 million in 2020, and that number is expected to rise a bit this year, to more than 26 million; it's predicted to more than double, to about 57 million, in 2022, but still remain far short of its pre-pandemic heights.

SURGE IN BAJA

Mexico's Baja California state is experiencing its largest wave of covid-19 cases yet just as the U.S. has reopened to those who are vaccinated, including its busiest land crossing, between San Diego and Baja's Tijuana.

The border state is the only one that remains on high alert in Mexico despite 87% of its adult population receiving at least one dose of a vaccine, according to government data. The state used most of a special shipment by the U.S. government of more than 1 million Johnson & Johnson single-dose shots to inoculate the population, which it did in less than 10 days over the summer in a bid to reopen the border.

Last week, the health minister of the state announced it would create a committee focused on pandemic response. Though cases are soaring and hospitalizations have jumped to 52% of available beds from 36% a month ago, deaths have remained below the number seen in the first two waves of the pandemic.

Baja California residents reached mobility rates similar to before the pandemic sooner than many other states, which may explain this latest wave of contagion, said Rafael Lozano, a professor at the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

"On a national average, pre-covid mobility was reached in October, but in Baja it happened in May," Lozano said.

Information for this article was contributed by Zeke Miller, Tali Arbel and Anne D'Innocenzio of The Associated Press; by Andrea Navarro of Bloomberg News (TNS); by Timothy Bella, Laurie McGinley, Lena H. Sun and Tyler Pager of The Washington Post; and by Sharon LaFraniere of The New York Times.