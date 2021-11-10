Vaccine rule irks trucking industry

Advocates for the trucking industry were quick to condemn the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's rule requiring covid-19 vaccination or testing of workers at businesses with more than 100 employees.

They were given more time to sharpen their arguments Saturday when a U.S. federal appeals court blocked the Biden administration's employer-vaccine plans claiming "grave statutory and constitutional issues with the mandate."

Because of the nature of their jobs, driving for long periods of time with little to no contact with others, most drivers are exempt from the latest federal effort to require vaccines as a condition of employment, according to pro-industry officials and lawmakers.

The OSHA rule, published Friday, requires vaccinations for workers at businesses with at least 100 employees or weekly tests for those who decline a vaccination in order to curb the spread of the virus. Companies that fail to comply by Jan. 4 could face penalties of nearly $14,000 per violation.

The "emergency temporary standard" was met with challenges from Republican governors, trade groups, private employers and religious organizations, who sued in various federal courts of appeal, arguing the administration overstepped its authority.

Government lawyers on Monday responded, saying that it has clear authority to impose a covid-19 vaccine rule and that the court's order could cost dozens or even hundreds of lives daily.

"With the reopening of workplaces and the emergence of the highly transmissible Delta variant, the threat to workers is ongoing and overwhelming," said the filing in the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Some employers like Tyson Foods and Delta Airlines have already adopted their own vaccine mandates to reduce case numbers, but many businesses have been hesitant to do the same because of labor concerns. The trucking industry is allocating large sums of money to recruit and retain drivers as the shortage of drivers reaches an all-time high.

"It is vital that our industry has the relief it needs to keep critical goods moving," said Chris Spear, the American Trucking Association's president and chief executive, regarding OSHA's latest rule.

According to his interpretation, as well as previous comments from Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, drivers spend the majority of their workday alone in the cab and outside, making them exceptions to the rule.

Following confirmation from labor department officials, the trucking association sent a letter to member organizations in Arkansas and other states on Friday, clarifying that "solo truck drivers" were exempt because of the nature of their jobs. It plans to advocate for the broader workforce that may not be covered.

Another trade group, Truckload Carriers Association, took the rule at face value, calling it a "disastrous mandate" that is effectively "cutting us off at the knees and depriving us of the workforce we need."

In Arkansas, about one in 10 jobs are supported by the trucking industry and total wages exceeded $4.7 billion, data show. The industry also pays nearly half of all taxes remitted by Arkansas motorists.

Spokesmen for the state's largest trucking and logistics companies, ArcBest, J.B. Hunt and USA Truck, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokesman with PAM Transportation declined to comment.