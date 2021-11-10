Vegan chili brings balance, comfort

Let's talk about comfort food. My household has been in dire need of comfort lately, and my husband and I have been gravitating toward stereotypical American comfort food, meaning carbs and sweets and — jackpot! — carby sweets.

This is by no means a rant against carbohydrates; I couldn't live without them. But the problem with some "comfort" food is that I don't always feel so comfortable after eating it — at least not when I go overboard, which of course I'm more likely to do when I'm emotionally needy. It's a vicious circle.

So lately I've been looking to bring some balance back to my eating, and I turned to "Power Plates: 100 Nutritionally Balanced, One-Dish Vegan Meals," a 2018 cookbook by Gena Hamshaw with a plant-based protein, fat and carbs in every recipe.

The one I keep coming back to is this white chili, which combines beans with butternut squash, quinoa and two types of canned chiles — mild green ones and spicier chipotles. I love how the chiles contrast, how easily the dish comes together. The most time-consuming part of the prep is dealing with the butternut squash, but a sharp knife and a peeler are all you need.

Once the chili's on the table, I think you'll agree: Comfort never tasted so good, nor felt so nourishing.

White Chili With Butternut Squash

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 large white or yellow onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced or finely grated

3 cups cooked or canned navy, Great Northern or cannellini beans (from 2 15-ounce cans), drained and rinsed

1 small zucchini, trimmed and cut into ¾-inch cubes

1 ½ pounds butternut squash, peeled, deseeded and cut into ¾-inch cubes

2 (4-ounce) cans mild green chiles with their liquid

2 tablespoons chopped chipotles in adobo with their sauce

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder

¾ teaspoon fine sea salt or table salt, plus more to taste

3 cups homemade or low-sodium vegetable broth

2 /3 cup quinoa, rinsed

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice, plus more to taste

In a large pot over medium heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until it's tender and translucent, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, until very fragrant, about 1 minute.

Stir in the beans, zucchini, squash, green chiles, chipotles in adobo, smoked paprika, cumin, chili powder and salt, followed by the broth and quinoa. Increase the heat to high, bring to a boil, then lower the heat until the mixture is simmering, cover, and cook until the squash is fork-tender and the quinoa is fully cooked, about 20 minutes.

Uncover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the chili is thickened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the lime juice, taste, and season with more salt and/or lime juice, if needed. Serve hot.

Makes 6 servings.

Adapted from "Power Plates" by Gena Hamshaw (Ten Speed Press, 2018)