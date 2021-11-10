Veterans Day events scheduled

Several Veterans Day events will be held across Arkansas on Thursday.

In the capital city, an event will be held at 10 a.m. at MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History.

Speakers include U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., and Col. Angela F. Ochoa, Little Rock Air Force Bases's 19th Airlift Wing commander.

The event will be held at the historic parade field behind the museum. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will move to the second floor of the museum. Seating is limited on the second floor, and the museum requires masks due to tight quarters.

The public may attend in person or watch Facebook livestream by going to the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ADVAVets/.

The MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History is at 503 E. Ninth St. in Little Rock.

In south-central Arkansas, the Garland County Veterans Memorial Committee will be hosting a Veterans Day program, ceremony and parade in Hot Springs.

The Veterans Day Program will be from 10 a.m. to noon, with the Memorial Ceremony at 11 a.m., at the Garland County Veterans Memorial, 118 Orange St. The event will feature light refreshments, patriotic music and Arkansas Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, the guest speaker.

The Veterans Day Parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the junction of Central, Park and Whittington avenues, and will proceed down Central Avenue to Market Street. Those interested in being in the parade can call (501) 622-9745 or (501) 620-9469.

In Northwest Arkansas, an event will be held in Maysville, an unincorporated community in Benton County.

U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark., will join the University of Health & Performance -- an organization committed to serving and empowering the men and women who have served in uniform -- to recognize the commitment and dedication of veterans.

Womack's office said the congressman will personally meet with former service members and learn more about the organization's mission to help veterans transition into fitness and health careers.

The event will be from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at the University of Health & Performance facility, 25200 Ranch Road, Maysville.

Also in Northwest Arkansas, there will be a Veterans Wall of Honor Tribute in Bella Vista from 11 a.m.-noon, at New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Road, Bella Vista. The Bella Vista Wall of Honor memorializes the names of more than 4,000 veterans.

Womack has represented Arkansas's Third Congressional District since 2011. He is a member of the House Appropriations Committee.

In the River Valley area, Arkansas Tech University will observe Veterans Day with a flag raising at 11:11 a.m. Thursday on the lawn between Tucker Coliseum and the Doc Bryan Student Services Center.

ATU student Asia Smoke of Hot Springs will sing the national anthem. Attendance will be open to the public.

Elsewhere, the American Legion National Commander, Paul E. Dillard, is visiting the state this week, including stops at American Legion Posts in Hot Springs, Cabot and Beebe. Also on his schedule was a meeting with the Little Rock Air Force Base Community Council and a one-on-one meeting with the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs Director, Col. (Ret.) Nate Todd.

Those are just some of the events planned in cities and counties Thursday across Arkansas.