Washington County officials OK $4.8 million in premium pay

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County's justices of the peace on Tuesday recommended spending about $4.8 million in American Rescue Plan funds on premium pay for some current county employees.

According to Patrick Deakins, justice of the peace for District 5 and Finance and Budget Committee chairman, the premium pay would be provided to current county employees "for all essential work" done in person between April 20, 2020, and Oct. 17, 2021. The pay would be calculated as a $3 per hour retroactive bonus. Federal guidelines limit such premium pay to an amount not to exceed $25,000 for any single eligible worker during the pandemic.

The committee recommended approval of the ordinance, which will be sent to the Quorum Court.

The Quorum Court has already approved premium pay for employees of the Washington County Detention Center, the Juvenile Detention Center and some others. The bonuses recommended Tuesday are in addition to those previously approved.

Of the $4.8 million, more than $1.4 million is designated for employees who work in jail operations, according to the ordinance. Just under $1 million is earmarked for employees of the Sheriff's Office. About $600,000 is set aside for employees of the Road Department. Employees of the County Assessor's Office are to receive about $300,000.

County Assessor Russell Hill said the premium pay is a way to show county employees their efforts are appreciated. But Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett pointed out that some county employees worked from home through no choice of their own and still maintained the same level of performance. Durrett said he understands the federal government wrote the guidelines, but he asked the justices of the peace to consider finding some way to include all deserving employees.

"It doesn't recognize those people who were forced to stay at home and still did their jobs," Durrett said of the guidelines. "We didn't skip a beat. The phones were answered and everything kept going with the exception of our office being filled with people."

Durrett said the Arkansas Supreme Court ordered most court proceedings be curtailed in the early days of the pandemic and in the months before vaccines were available he had to be concerned with the health and safety of his employees. He said he made the decision to have people work from home and they shouldn't be considered less essential because of that.

"This is important to me," Durrett said. "This is important to our office. I think a fuss needs to be kicked up."

Justice of the Peace Evelyn Rios Stafford, from District 12, said the county still has about $3 million remaining from the CARES Act funding that was made available to local governments in 2020. Stafford suggested that money, which has been transferred to the county's general fund, could be used to correct any inequities like the one raised by Durrett.

The justices of the peace also discussed a proposal to spend 90% of the county's $46 million in American Rescue Plan money on government needs, including water and sewer requests, and the remaining 10% on requests from non-governmental organizations.

The committee discussed an ordinance setting those guidelines for the county's share of federal covid-19 relief funds. The ordinance was referred to the Quorum Court's County Services Committee for more discussion.

The ordinance would limit non-governmental organization spending to two categories. The first is payments to county residents who are at risk of foreclosure, with a limit of no more than 12 mortgage payments. Justice of the Peace Jim Wilson, who sponsored the ordinance, said the ordinance sets aside $250,000 for immediate mortgage assistance. The second category is grant payments to organizations that address food insecurity with the ordinance initially setting aside a total of $185,000 with $110,000 designated for the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank, $25,000 for the St. James Food Pantry, $25,000 for the group Feed the 479 and another $25,000 for the Salvation Army.

Wilson said the groups identified for help in providing food assistance are not an exhaustive list and other entities could apply for funding from the 10% set aside once the county gets an application process in place. Wilson said 10% of the county's 2021 American Rescue Plan funding is about $2.3 million.