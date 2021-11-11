14 Christmas tree farms in Arkansas to help families find the perfect match this season

This story is a part of The Article, your guide to Arkansas news and culture, presented by the Democrat-Gazette. Sign up for The Article's weekly newsletter here or to see stories that have appeared in past newsletters, go here.

There are numerous holiday traditions to look forward to each winter, but for many, bringing home a real, freshly cut Christmas tree is particularly special. Here are 14 tree farms in Arkansas that will be open this season.

Motley's Christmas Tree Farm

13724 Sandy Ann Drive, Little Rock.

Season starts Nov. 20.

501-888-1129 | https://www.motleyschristmastrees.com/

Bradbury Christmas Tree Farm

9427 Donna Lane, Mabelvale.

Season starts Thanksgiving Day.

501-602-2449 | https://www.facebook.com/Bradburytreefarmar/

Schillings Family Christmas Tree Farm

1476 Arkansas 294, Lonoke.



Season start Nov. 26

501-982-1046 | https://www.facebook.com/shillingsfamilychristmastreefarm/

Romance Christmas Tree Farm

1260 Arkansas 5 North, Romance.

Season starts Nov. 26.

501-556-5173 | http://romancechristmastreesfarm.com/index.html

McAlpine Christmas Tree Farm

197 Christmas Tree Lane, Bismarck.

Season starts Thanksgiving Day.

501-865-3731 | https://www.facebook.com/McAlpine-Christmas-Tree-Farm-255416821794315/

Tidwell Christmas Tree Farm

3404 Calhoun 162, Fordyce.

Season starts Nov. 26.

501-837-4060 | https://www.facebook.com/TidwellChristmasTreeFarm/

Johnson Family Christmas Tree Farm

3267 S. Arkansas 309, Paris.

Season starts Nov. 27.

479-847-5280 | https://www.facebook.com/JohnsonChristmasTree/

Wonderland Tree Farm

14821 Miser Road, Pea Ridge.

Season starts Nov. 20.

866-235-0863 | http://www.wonderlandtreefarm.com/

Christmas Tree Lane

8102 Arkansas 23, Ozark.

Season starts Nov. 20.

479-667-8412 | http://www.christmastreelane.info/

Lollis Christmas Tree Farm

6100 Christmas Tree Lane, Rudy.

Season starts Thanksgiving Day.

479-883-3664 | https://www.facebook.com/Lollisfarm/

Pine Grove Christmas Tree Farm

2919 Yocum Street, Charleston.

Season starts Nov. 20.

479-965-4428 | https://www.pinegrovechristmastreefarm.com/

Vandiver's NewCastle Farms

7596 Arkansas 284, Forrest City.

Season starts Nov. 22.

870-630-0607 | https://www.facebook.com/newcastlefarm1/

Old Milo Tree Farms & Pumpkin Patch

604 Ashley 485, Hamburg.

Season starts Nov. 26.

870-853-2379 | https://oldmilotreefarms.com/

The Crow's Nest Farms

Season starts Nov. 20

3607 Greene 628 Road, Paragould Arkansas.

(870) 565-5979 | https://crowsnestfarms.com/