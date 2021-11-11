Girl, 15, accused of stabbing teenager, Jonesboro police say

A 15-year-old girl is facing charges of aggravated assault and second-degree battery after, Jonesboro police said, she stabbed another teen Wednesday.

Officers with the Jonesboro Police Deparmtent responded around 4:43 p.m. Wednesday to an undisclosed location in reference to a man with a knife, according to an incident report from Jonesboro police.

Upon arrival, officers located a 15-year-old girl with a stab wound in her chest. Police said the stabbing had followed an argument.

The stab victim was transported to St. Bernards Regional Medical Center in Jonesboro, police said.

The other teen was turned over to juvenile authorities, police spokesperson Sally Smith said in an email.



