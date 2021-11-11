AGFC's plan can't be knocked

Because they can't deny what they clearly see, duck hunters accept the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's plans to renovate the state's green tree reservoirs.

That much was clear Tuesday at Diamond Bear Brewery in North Little Rock, where the commission held its third meeting to discuss its blueprint for restoring bottomland forests at its green tree reservoirs. The first two were at Searcy and Stuttgart.

The discussion centered on Henry Gray Hurricane Lake and Bayou Meto wildlife management areas, which have experienced the most significant loss of bottomland hardwood habitat. Those forests once contain healthy numbers of red oak trees that produce small acorns that ducks eat. Those acorns are a vital winter food source for migrating ducks, and it is even more vital when you consider how little of that habitat remains in the Mississippi Flyway.

In Arkansas, it's probably less than 75,000 acres, about 50,000 of which are in commission-owned green tree reservoirs. That's not very much habitat. In degraded condition, it is far less.

The commission acknowledges its half-century error in managing the green tree reservoirs to hold water. Its intentions were good, but contemporary science discredits that practice.

Science proves that holding stagnant water for long periods damages trees. Now, management strategies must shift to producing dynamic hydrology in the forests, which means moving water through the trees instead of holding water on the trees.

Austin Booth, the commission's director, with his Marine Corps directness and attorney's terseness, explained it in terms that were understandable and unassailable.

Green tree reservoirs will be managed differently. During periods of light rainfall, there will be less flooded habitat. When water overflows its channels, the woods will flood as they always have, and they will stay flooded for as long as water volumes are sufficient.

The difference will be that when water drops out of the watershed, the commission will allow it to drain from the woods. This sheet flow is important for the survival of red oak seedlings, but it's also important for mature red oak trees, which are dying en masse.

Anyone that hunts at Bayou Meto, Hurricane or Dave Donaldson Black River WMAs cannot help but notice all the beautiful red oaks lying on the ground and all of the leaning trees that will soon be on the ground. We can't help but notice all of the lifeless "matchsticks," as Booth called them, poking skyward. Those might be valuable as woodpecker cavity trees, but they don't attract ducks.

The water tolerant trees that are replacing the willow oaks, cherrybark oaks and nuttall oaks don't provide food for ducks, either. We all notice the deterioration of hunting quality in the green tree reservoirs, and most of us acknowledge that long-term action is necessary. Middle-age hunters will not experience the fruits of these labors, but middle-age hunters are finally willing to sacrifice their short-term interests for the interests of their children and grandchildren.

"The average age of green tree reservoir hunters is 22 to 25," Booth said. "I want Bayou Meto to be what it was when my dad hunted it. Our generation of hunters has an opportunity to listen to them tell us how good it is instead of us telling them how good it used to be."

That comment resonated deeply with me. I am 58. I began hunting in Bayou Meto with my dad and uncles in the 1970s. I remember what it was like, and it saddens me that it's not like that anymore.

At my table was a man in his late 30s and his pre-teen son. About 100 hunters of all ages were in the room. All of us perceive an individual standard of excellence based on our own experiences. Those that didn't experience Bayou Meto at its best can't picture it, just as a Gen-Xer or Millennial can't conceive of merely walking up to an airline counter with only the clothes on your back, buying a ticket to Dallas for the weekend and strolling directly onto a plane without going through the TSA gauntlet.

Like in 1987 when the Concorde spent the night at Little Rock Airport. I walked right to its gate and gazed at it from 10 feet away. No metal detectors. No ID checks. No X-Ray machines.

Really.

And yes, Bayou Meto WMA really was everything the old heads say it was.

Hunters respect the commission's judgement in this matter, but they are still skeptical. But they accept the commission's expertise, and they trust their own eyes.