The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Nov. 11, 2021

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CR-20-452. Preston Johnson v. State of Arkansas, from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Gruber, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CV-20-251. Larry Hamilton v. Bank of the Ozarks; Ellen B. Brantley; and Susan Cossey, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Fifteenth Division. Remanded to supplement the record; rebriefing ordered. Harrison, C.J., and Virden, J., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

E-20-289. Phillip Harrison v. Director, Division of Workforce Services; and Creative Co- Op, Inc., from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed. Gladwin and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CV-20-218. Don Randall Jackson (Deceased) v. Smiley Sawmill, LLC; and Technology Insurance Co., from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Gruber, J., agree.

E-21-108. Jennifer Hernandez v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Remanded to settle and supplement the record. Harrison, C.J., and Gruber, J., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CV-20-557. Teresa Ann White v. Paige Harper and Andrew Alton James, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Seventeenth Division. Affirmed. Abramson and Gladwin, JJ., agree.

CV-20-660. Bob Robbins v. Judy Lemay, from Clark County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Abramson and Gladwin, JJ., agree.

JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER

CV-21-71. Jose A. Morales v. Athalia Garcia, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; reversed and dismissed in part. Hixson and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CV-20-677. (In the Matter of the Adoption of AP) Dillon Arnold v. Nicklaus Przytarski and Courtney Przytarski, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Whiteaker and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CR-21-91. Anthony Warren v. State of Arkansas, from Nevada County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Barrett and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CV-20-595. Aaron C. Sluyter and Cheryl Sluyter v. Wood Guys, LLC, from Benton County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Whiteaker and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CV-20-585. Demetrios Kollias d/b/a Paper Moon v. Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Board, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixth Division. Affirmed. Barrett and Murphy, JJ., agree.